MSCI renews Atos’ triple-A rating for the 5th consecutive year in ESG ranking

French English

Paris (France), 27 May 2021 – Atos today announced that it has been awarded the highest triple-A rating in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings 2021, ranking it among the top 4% of companies in its industry (the “Software and Service” category). The Group has held the triple-A rating since 2017 and reached this year an all-time high score.

With this assessment, Atos demonstrates its continued commitment to sustainability and its excellence in ESG practices. Atos is a leader in digital decarbonization, supported by its recent commitment to net zero emissions by 2028 and its comprehensive decarbonization portfolio.

In 20211, 140 “Software and Services” companies from the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI)2 were assessed based on ESG criteria. The MSCI ESG Ratings report is designated to help institutional investors identify ESG risks and opportunities. MSCI ESG Research is one of the largest providers of ESG data and analysis. Companies are assessed and rated on a ‘AAA’ to ‘CCC’ scale, according to their exposure to industry specific ESG risks, and their ability to manage those risks relative to peers.

Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Head of CSR at Atos said: “We are proud to see our sustainability efforts recognized by MSCI once again, as it is a guarantee of confidence for our socially-responsible customers, partners and stakeholders. In 2021, we raised our own decarbonization ambitions to reach “net zero” by 2028 , reaffirming that sustainability lies at the very heart of our overall strategy. We have also undertaken new initiatives to foster diversity, digital inclusion, innovation and data security. This rating supports our long-term commitment to helping transition to a more sustainable economy.”

To learn more, please read the Atos 2020 Integrated Report here .

***

DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

THE USE BY Atos OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES (“MSCI”) DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF Atos BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED ‘AS-IS’ AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact: Marilyn Florent | marilyn.florent@atos.net | +33 6 66 51 36 80







1 Last update of the MSCI ESG Ratings was on April 20, 2021 and notified to Atos in May.

2 MSCI ACWI Index: The MSCI ACWI captures large and mid cap representation across 23 Developed Markets (DM) and 27 Emerging Markets (EM) countries. With 2,974 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the global investable equity opportunity set.





Attachment