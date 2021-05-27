Contact:

Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2021 Annual General Meeting Notice

Guernsey. 27 May 2021 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that notice of its Annual General Meeting containing the full text of the proposed resolutions and a proxy statement has been mailed out to all holders on record as of Tuesday, 25 May 2021. In addition, the Company has posted the Annual General Meeting notice on its website under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

As previously announced, Eurocastle will hold its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 16 June 2021, at the Company’s registered office at 2:00 pm Guernsey time (3:00 pm CET). With effect from 23 April 2021, the States of Guernsey re-introduced country and regional classifications as part of its phased reopening of the Bailiwick's borders. Full details of the applicable rules are available here:

https://covid19.gov.gg/guidance/travel/general





ABOUT EUROCASTLE