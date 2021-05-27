ChoiceCash Title Loans, Serviced by LoanMart, Expand into Virginia and Wisconsin

VAN NUYS, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2021, qualified residents of Virginia and Wisconsin have the opportunity to access ChoiceCash Title Loans, serviced by LoanMart. Previously, ChoiceCash Title Loans were available to qualified residents of California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.



Expanding service to as many states in the U.S. as possible has always been a goal for the LoanMart team ever since the company was established as a local business in California. As customer service, education, and security is at the core of LoanMart’s mission, the company is proud to expand its service to Virginia and Wisconsin via the ChoiceCash Title Loans product.

ChoiceCash Title Loans are a type of secured installment loan that allows people to inquire about emergency funding, regardless of past credit history.

For ChoiceCash Title Loans in Virginia and Wisconsin, the vehicle’s title is used as collateral to secure the loan funding. This type of protection may permit lenders to offer funding to a wider range of people, such as those with poor credit, no credit, or past bankruptcy. Including a streamlined approval process, ChoiceCash Title Loans in Wisconsin and Virginia also offer industry-wide competitive rates, and flexible repayment terms.

Residents interested in receiving a ChoiceCash Title Loan, serviced by LoanMart may complete a simple inquiry form on the ChoiceCash Title Loans website, or may speak directly with a qualified loan agent toll-free by calling 855-914-2945.

LoanMart is a marketer and servicer for ChoiceCash Title Loans made by Capital Community Bank, a Utah chartered bank located in Provo, UT, Member FDIC.