Project Portfolio Management Industry to 2027 - Featuring Oracle, Microsoft and Planview Among Others

Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Portfolio Management Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Project portfolio management (PPM) solutions ensure that the right projects are completed at the right time to maximize an organizations investment. This is especially vital in a business with a lot of internal projects. Project ideas can come from everywhere, at any time, and it's not unusual for an organization to have a long list of possible projects to work on. However, there is rarely enough time, money, or resources to complete them all at once. Portfolio management is needed to determine which projects will have the greatest positive effect on the business and to prioritize projects accordingly.



Factors such as growth in need for maximizing the value of project investments, increase in complexity of enterprise projects, and rise in need for collaboration and monitoring tools drive the growth of the global project portfolio management market. However, concerns related to data privacy and data security and steep learning curve for PPM software hamper the market growth. Furthermore, reducing project failure rate by embracing agile methods and growth in adoption of cloud-based PPM integrated applications are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the project portfolio management market.

The global project portfolio management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, technique, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. According to deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise segments. Further, based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government & defense, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, which include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Planview, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Workfront, ServiceNow, Inc., Upland Software, Inc., Micro Focus, Planisware, and Sciforma.



By Components:

Solution

Service

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zc3dqp