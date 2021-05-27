Dividend Declaration

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Amendment to preliminary results announcement released at 07:00 27 May 2021

Contrary to the preliminary results released to the market this morning, the final dividend of 16.6 pence per share (2020: 15.6 pence per share) payable in equal instalments of 8.3 pence per share (2020: 7.8 pence per share) on 29 July 2021 and 30 September 2021 will be payable to shareholders on the register on 25 June 2021 and 27 August 2021 respectively. The final dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting on 21 July 2021. No additional dividend has been declared (2020: no final additional dividend was declared).

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138