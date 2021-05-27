Global Risk Management Market to 2027 - by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical

Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Risk Management Market by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Risk management software is a type of web-based or cloud-based application used by various organizations to identify, access, and control different types of risks associated with an organization. In addition, it also helps organizations to manage different types of issues, which include legal liabilities, financial uncertainty, security threats, natural disasters, and data-related risks. Furthermore, risk management software helps organizations to increase their capabilities in recognizing real time risk and efficiently improving decision making. It helps an organization to analyze, aggregate, and visualize value of the efforts devoted in risk management.



Surge in data security breaches in enterprises and increase in stringent government regulatory compliances across the globe are the key factors that drive growth of the global risk management market In addition, rise in adoption of risk management in FinTech industries and growth in IoT landscape across the globe positively impacts growth of the market. However, high cost and complexity in installation and configuration of software and less security provided by risk management hamper growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand from developing economies and integration of artificial intelligence in risk management are expected to provide major opportunities for growth of the risk management market during the forecast period.



The global risk management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is segmented into software and services. In terms of deployment model, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global risk management market industry include IBM Corporation, Lockpath, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., MetricStream Inc., Qualys, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ServiceNow, RSA Security LLC, and Thomson Reuters. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the risk management market.



