Insights on the Smart Shelves Global Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis Report and Forecasts

The Global Smart Shelves Market size is expected to reach $7.8 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The smart shelf is considered as the shelf which is made with transistors combined with a radio frequency identification reader (RFID) sensor that is integrated inside, above, or behind the shelves. In the modern era, smart shelves are adopted by hypermarkets because they aid in optimization and improve their sales.



Consumers are more willing to go to smart shelves integrated hypermarket as these shelves provide discounts or offer as the consumer takes out a product. Factors like growing acceptance of smart shelves as they offer advantages to customers & hypermarkets and provide several other benefits in comparison to traditional shelves are expected to fuel the growth of the overall smart shelves market. Automatic low-end stock alert, theft identification, observing consumer preferences, and better operations management are some of the leading benefits offered by smart shelves as compared to conventional shelves. In addition, the conventional shelves do not provide these features and cause declined efficiency of hypermarket employees and a smaller number of sales.



The demand for software and solutions in retail has been increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic to link the physical environment to the remote server. Remote working culture and digital technology have been revolutionized by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the retail sector too, it is necessary to track and monitor planogram, inventory, pricing and offers, and content management of the items in real-time, hence has influenced the acceptance of smart shelves as well.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. Hardware Segment is further bifurcated across RFID Tags & Readers, Cameras, Digital Displays, Electronic Shelf Labels, IoT Sensors and Others. The software & solutions segment is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Software and solutions are considered as important platforms and tools, which are utilized to develop connectivity between shelf components and the cloud servers and gateways. In-store execution, promotion compliance, category analysis and planning, store monitoring and intelligence, inventory optimization, price, and planogram monitoring are some of the main usages of smart shelf software and solutions.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Smart Shelves Market by Organization Size 2020, growing at a CAGR of 21.3 % during the forecast period. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.3% during (2021 - 2027).



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Inventory Management, Pricing Management, Content Management, Planogram Management and Others. Pricing Management Applications is expected to exhibit the promising CAGR during the forecast years. The requirement for price management is fueled by various aspects, like huge competition, and the advent of hyper-connected consumers. Consumers are consistently searching for the fair cost of an item instead of less cost and are linked with various channels of distribution simultaneously. This has encouraged retailers to adopt a pricing strategy, which is the same across channels as the consumers always willing to compare the prices on different channels.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe obtained the highest revenue share in 2020 for the global smart shelves market and is expected to maintain a similar kind of trend during the forecast period. The regional growth is majorly because of the existence of leading players like Opticon Sensors, SES Imagotag, Cicor, and Pricer. The massive penetration of ESL in the retail industry of the region, particularly in the nations like Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, and other nations in Europe, is expected to help the industry to procure the maximum revenue share of the market during the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Intel Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. are the forerunners in the Smart Shelves Market. Companies such as Avery Dennison Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Pricer AB, Honeywell International, Inc., are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Avery Dennison Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (SES-Imagotag), E Ink Holdings, Inc. (YFY, Inc.), Pricer AB, Trax Technology Solutions Pte. Ltd., and Nexcom International Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Jan - 2021, Feb) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Smart Shelves Market by Organization Size

4.1 Global Smart Shelves Large Enterprises Market by Region

4.2 Global Smart Shelves Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Smart Shelves Market by Application

5.1 Global Inventory Management Smart Shelves Market by Region

5.2 Global Pricing Management Smart Shelves Market by Region

5.3 Global Content Management Smart Shelves Market by Region

5.4 Global Planogram Management Smart Shelves Market by Region

5.5 Global Other Application Smart Shelves Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Smart Shelves Market by Component

6.1 Global Smart Shelves Hardware Market by Region

6.2 Global Smart Shelves Market by Hardware Type

6.2.1 Global RFID Tags & Readers Smart Shelves Market by Region

6.2.2 Global Cameras Smart Shelves Market by Region

6.2.3 Global Digital Displays Smart Shelves Market by Region

6.2.4 Global Electronic Shelf Labels Smart Shelves Market by Region

6.2.5 Global IoT Sensors Smart Shelves Market by Region

6.2.6 Global Others Smart Shelves Market by Region

6.3 Global Smart Shelves Software Market by Region

6.4 Global Smart Shelves Services Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Smart Shelves Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3 Intel Corporation

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Geographical Expansions:

8.6 BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (SES-Imagotag)

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7 E Ink Holdings, Inc. (YFY, Inc.)

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8 Pricer AB

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9 Trax Technology Solutions Pte. Ltd.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.10. Nexcom International Co., Ltd.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



