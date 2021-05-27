New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075737/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, increasing investments on drinking water treatment facilities by government and private bodies is expected to propel the demand for drinking water treatment chemicals, such as adsorbents, in the coming years.



Based on product, the North America drinking water adsorbents market is segmented into zeolite, clay, activated alumina, activated carbon, manganese oxide, cellulose, and others; the activated carbon segment led the market in 2019.The escalating popularity of activated carbon is fueling the drinking water adsorbents sales in North America.



Activated carbon, also known as activated coal, activated charcoal, or active carbon, is an extremely effective adsorbent.Due to its large surface area, pore structure variety (micro, meso, and macro), and high surface reactivity, activated carbon can be used to purify, dechlorinate, deodorize, and decolorize liquid substances as well as vapors.



The raw materials used to prepare activated carbon include coconut shell, coal, and wood.Thus, it proves to be a cost-effective adsorbent in various industries, including water purification, food-grade products, cosmetology, automotive applications, industrial gas purification, and petroleum.



Adsorption on activated carbon is effective for eliminating organics (such as unwanted taste and odors, micropollutants), chlorine, fluorine, or radon from drinking water or wastewater. Due to the inclusion of carbon and hydrogen in their composition, activated carbon is the most effective commodity for the removal of organic pollutants.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for several North American countries, especially the US. these countries have the highest acceptance and development rate of emerging technologies. Any impact on industries is, therefore, projected to have a negative influence on the region’s economic development. Currently, the US is the world’s worst-affected country, which has led to sudden pause on the operation of industries in the entire region, as other North American countries are highly dependent on the industrial sector in the US. The chemical & materials industry is suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America has put restrictions on the supply chain and disturbed manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. The travel bans imposed by countries in North America are hindering the business collaboration and partnership opportunities. Thus, these factors are also limiting the growth of other markets related to the North American chemical & materials industry, including the drinking water absorbents market.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America drinking water adsorbents market. BASF SE, Cyclopure Inc., Dupont, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, KMI ZEOLITE, KURARAY CO. LTD, Lenntech B.V., Purolite, and TIGG LLC are among the key players operating in the North America drinking water adsorbents market.

