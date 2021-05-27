International Health Insurance (IPMI) Bundle Research 2021: 3 Volumes with Focus on Market Overview, Competitive Landscape and Regional Breakdown

Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Health Insurance (IPMI) 2021: 3 Volume Bundle Offer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

International health insurance for expats, third country nationals, domestic nationals and global nomads is a three -volume package updated in 2021 with more companies and more countries.

There are 80 million expatriates, 5 million international students, 4 million temporary foreign workers, and 18 million high net worth individuals of which 2.7 million are ultra high net worth. All these are targets for international private medical insurance.

Expats and local workers of global companies and HNW individuals may no longer have the option of flying home or another country for medical treatment so may have to rely on local healthcare.



Global insurers have national and international healthcare networks that have a better capability for telemedicine than local insurers.

In almost every country the state healthcare network is under never before experienced pressure so access to private healthcare is increasingly essential. In some countries, expats will be at the back of the queue for state healthcare. In some countries, even access to private healthcare may be strained and hospitals may have to prioritise healthcare for long-term partners such as insurance companies over one-time private patients.

An increasing number of insurers are moving from being health insurers to healthcare providers protected by health insurance. With a linked move to Artificial Intelligence and teleconsultation, the world of IPMI is changing.

The fragile and volatile state of global stock markets is of concern to insurers who may already be vulnerable while offering opportunities to potential buyers of insurers and health insurance books of business. The environment for mergers and acquisitions among health insurers remains favourable as they continue to seek out diversification and growth opportunities.

This bundle includes 3 volumes:

Volume 1 Overview - 395 pages

Volume 2 Companies - 129 Company Profiles

Volume 3 Countries - 176 Country Profiles

Overview:

The global demand for health insurance is rising fast

There are opportunities for health insurers and brokers

The numbers of expatriates are rising and will increase

IPMI and PMI are no longer separate

Locals, students, NGO workers and travellers need cover

Many countries have made health insurance compulsory

Healthcare and health insurance are becoming intertwined

Top up cover and micro health have massive potential

Tele-health, AI and other new technology will change how insurers, brokers and customers interact

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. International Health Insurance Numbers

3. Health insurance

4. Healthcare

5. International Health Insurance Market

6. International Health Insurance Products

7. Expatriate numbers

8. Customers

9. The product

10. Conclusion

VOLUME 2 - 129 COMPANY PROFILES

Base country

HQ

Ownership

Overview

Structure

Insurance

Healthcare

Customer numbers

Strategy

2020 results

2021 results

2021 forecasts

Buying businesses

Selling businesses

Failed deals

Partnerships

Sponsorships

Micro health

Special products

Apps

Marketing

Technology

Start-ups, accelerators and labs

VOLUME 3 - 176 COUNTRY PROFILES

2021 population

2030 population estimate

2020 UN international migrants IN

2020 UN international migrants OUT

2020 UN refugees

Global diaspora

Expats in country

Healthcare

Healthcare for expatriates

Healthcare regulators

Healthcare regulation

Healthcare price regulation

State health insurance

State health insurance top-up

Compulsory health insurance for locals

Compulsory health insurance for expatriates

Compulsory health insurance for overseas students

Compulsory travel health insurance for visitors

Health insurance for locals overseas

Private health insurance

Micro health insurance

Insurance company and broker regulators

Foreign insurance companies

Health insurance regulation

Health insurance price regulation

Countries where expats come from

Leading local health insurers

Head office of leading health insurers and brokers

International health insurers/ brokers/agents activity

