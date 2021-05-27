New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Deck Design Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment, End-User, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075736/?utm_source=GNW

Design rules have become quite complicated in the latest process technologies (20 nm and below). Their definition is often vague and difficult to understand, and their respective implementation of the check deck may take more than 100,000 lines of code to create and debug for as long as two years. Therefore, manually coding these tests is not only very slow, but it is also prone to error, placing early designs in new process technology at risk, and potentially causing low yield, silicon failures, re-spins of design and delays in time-to-market, which is further driving the demand deck design software market The rising adoption of deck designing software in real estate industry is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for deck design software

North America has the highest adoption and growth rate of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation and strengthen the infrastructure capabilities.Hence, any disruption in industries is expected to affect the economic growth of the region in a negative manner.



At present, the US is the world’s worst affected country due to COVID-19 outbreak, thereby affecting constructional activities and investments in the sector adversely.The closure of construction activities across major countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to combat the spread of the virus across the region, thereby affecting the adoption of new technology.



However, with the start of economic activities in the region, with strict social distancing norms laid down by the federal government across the countries, real estate companies are inclined toward the adoption of cloud solutions to enable remote working on designing and planning layouts of residential and commercial properties across the region. Thus, the spread of the COVID-19 has initially affected the deck design software market severely but is expected to influence the adoption of cloud-based solution over the years.



The cloud segment led the deck design software market based on Deployment type in 2019.The technology sector has been increasingly witnessing a significant rise in cloud-based software in recent times.



This is since the cloud-based software simplifies the deployment time and significantly reduces the cost of deployment.This benefit has attracted a significant percentage of end users and pertaining to the rising demand for cloud-based software, most of the deck design software market players are offering cloud-based products.



In addition, the internet infrastructure has matured in developed countries and is flourishing in several developing countries; thereby, allowing end-users in developed and developing countries to access the cloud-based deck design software. This factor is driving the growth of the deck design software market.



The overall North America deck design software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America deck design software market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America deck design software market. AZEK Building Products (TimberTech); Chief Architect, Inc; Delta Software International LLC (CAD Pro); Fiberon; Idea Spectrum, Inc; Luxwood Software Tools; MiTek Inc.; Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.; SmartDraw, LLC; and Trex Company, Inc. are among the leading companies in the North America deck design software market

