$100+ Million Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Markets, 2031 - Opportunities in Adoption of Vibrotactile Feedback Mechanism in Medical Simulators

Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global haptic feedback surgical environment market was valued at $22.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $101.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6%, during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Factors such as growing demand for technological advanced surgical robotic systems and simulators for medical training applications are fueling the growth of the market.

The implementation of haptic devices in the healthcare domain is at the nascent stage and it is anticipated that this technology will be significantly adopted in the healthcare domain, especially in minimally invasive surgeries, during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market Forecast

Factors such as growing demand for technological advanced surgical robotic systems and simulators for medical training applications are fueling the growth of the market.

However, the factors such as low dexterity and a limited workspace of a haptic device can restrict the growth of this market and, implementation of this technology within a medical device is a very complex and technical process.

Competitive Landscape

The global haptic feedback surgical environment market consists of large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, the manufacturers in the market have ample opportunities to expand their offerings and to establish a strong foothold in the market.

There are many companies in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market some which are 3D Systems Corporation, Force Dimension, Forsslund Systems AB, Haption S.A., Orb Surgical Ltd., and Moog, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Advancement in Raw Materials for Haptic Technology

Growing Adoption of Haptic Technology in Surgical Environment

Market Restraints

Technical Challenges Associated in Implementing Haptic Technology in Medical Devices

Limitation of Haptic Technology in VR-Based Simulator Systems

Market Opportunities

Adoption of Vibrotactile Feedback Mechanism in Medical Simulators

Increasing Research and Development Activities for Wearable Haptic Feedback Devices

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the current scenario of the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

What is the total market size and forecast (until 2031) for the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

What is the addressable market size and forecast based on region?

What is the future of haptic technology in the healthcare domain?

What is the analyst's perspective on the importance of haptic technology?

What is the technology used for the haptic devices?

What is the pre-and post-COVID-19 scenario for the minimally invasive surgeries?

What is the patent filling trend in the last five years for haptic technology?

What are the key market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities) for the haptic feedback surgical environment market?

What is the current total market size and forecast for different application categories available in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

Which application category is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period?

What is the current total market size and forecast for the global haptic feedback surgical environment market across different regions?

What is the role of each company in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

What are the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for each company in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Overview

3.1 Technological Evolution in Haptic Technology

3.2 Haptic Technology in Healthcare Space

3.3 Working Principle of Haptic Device

3.4 Medical Applications of Haptic Device

4 Industry Insights

4.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

4.1.2 Market Segmentation

4.1.3 Key players in the Global Haptic Technologies Market

4.2 Product Benchmarking and Pricing Analysis

4.3 Vendor Analysis

4.4 Key Enabling Technologies

4.5 Opportunity Assessment: Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.5.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario

4.5.2 Post-COVID-19 Scenario

4.6 Technological Analysis of Haptic Device

4.7 Use Cases of Implementing Haptic Technology in the Healthcare Domain

4.7.1 Case Study I: A Review of Simulators with Haptic Devices for Medical Training

4.7.2 Case Study II: Performance and Perception of Haptic Feedback in a Laparoscopic 3D Virtual Reality Simulator

4.7.3 Case Study III: Multi-Modal Haptic Feedback for Grip Force Reduction in Robotic Surgery

4.8 Future Assessment of Haptic Technology in the Healthcare Domain

4.9 Analyst's Perspective: Importance of Haptic Technology in the Healthcare Domain

5 Patent Landscape

5.1 Patent Filing Trend

5.1.1 by Country

5.1.2 by CPC Codes

5.2 Surgical Robotics: Patent Filing Trends

5.3 Simulators: Patent Filing Trends

5.4 Key Innovative Patents

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

7 Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market (by Application)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Incremental Revenue Opportunity Analysis

7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis

7.4 Surgical Robotic Systems

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4.2 Advent of Surgical Robotic Systems

7.4.3 Haptic-Enabled Surgical Robotic Systems

7.5 Medical Simulators

8 Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market (by Region)

9 Company Profiles

3D Systems Corporation

Force Dimension

Forsslund Systems AB

Haption S.A.

Moog, Inc.

OrbSurgical Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nw2x4j