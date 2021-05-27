New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Carbon Fiber Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Raw Material, End Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075733/?utm_source=GNW

Growing demand for renewable resources has led to a surge in the installation for wind farms, with large tracts of land and coastal areas devoted to the operation of wind turbines. The wind turbine manufacturers strive to produce more efficient and longer blades. Advanced composite materials such as carbon fiber are becoming a major part of the construction of wind turbines, specifically the blades. According to the studies conducted by companies operating in the market, longer the blades on a turbine, more is the energy it generates. Carbon fibers plays a crucial role in the wind energy industry. Large blades are typically designed for stiffness and deflection, rather than taking material strength into consideration. Carbon fibers, if used in the turbines, enable high stiffness characteristic that reduces blade deflection, allowing a larger tower diameter for a given blade-to-tower clearance. Carbon fibers are added in the spar cap, which is the backbone of the blade. These fibers are also considered as an effective alternative to the glass fibers used in the wind turbines, as they make the blades thinner, stiffer, and lighter. Furthermore, they have relatively low damage tolerance, compressive strength, and ultimate strain. Thus, carbon fiber has come up as an impactful technology for turbine manufacturers such as Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Gamesa Technology Corp. These companies use carbon fiber in select structural parts of the blades. Lighter blades require less robust turbine and tower components, and hence, the cascading cost savings justify the additional cost of carbon. The rising demands from the automotive and aerospace applications are among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for carbon fiber in North America during the forecast period



The US reported the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases than Canada and Mexico. Amid the pandemic, restrictions on supply and distribution chain are hindering the consumer goods industry in North America.



The North America carbon fiber market is segmented on the basis of raw material, end use industry, and country.Based on raw material, the market is bifurcated into PAN and Pitch.



In 2019, the PAN segment held a larger market share.Based on end user indsutry, the North America carbon fiber market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, sporting goods, wind energy, and others.



The market for the aerospace and defense segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.



The overall North America carbon fiber market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America carbon fiber market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America carbon fiber market. DowAksa; Formosa Plastic Corporation; Hexcel Corporation; Hyosung Corporation; Kureha Corporation; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; SGL Carbon; Solvay; Teijin Limited; and Toray Industries, Inc are among the leading companies operating in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075733/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________