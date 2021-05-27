New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Barcode Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Application and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075731/?utm_source=GNW

In the healthcare sector, the technology assists in ensuring enhanced patient safety and operational efficiency. The barcode technology helps healthcare providers in organizing the processes such as patient admission, identification, medication, and care; it also helps them provide correct treatment to patients through appropriate medicines and care. In the logistics and transportation sector, the barcode technology assists in asset tracking, stock maintenance, employee attendance, and time management. It improves supply chain management and helps companies in this sector to gain an edge over their competitors. The barcode software solutions are designed to assist logistics and transportation companies in tracking shipment on the basis of parameters such as point of origin, date, destination, and dimension. Further, the technology also allows logistics and freight operators to run their operations smoothly. The technology is suitable for large as well as small and mid-size logistic firms. Thus, increasingly high demand for accurate real-time data collection processes is a major factor fueling the North America barcode software market growth.

Based on application, the North America barcode software market is segmented into package tracking, employee attendance and time tracking, asset management, and others; the asset management segment led the market in 2019.Enterprises use barcode technology to track and manage company asset in real time.



Key insights made available through the barcode technology helps enterprises to stay updated regarding the replacement, purchase, and redistribution requirements related to their assets; this further helps them take better decisions and enhance the overall productivity.Data capture software has facilitated the transformation of camera-equipped devices into powerful barcode scanners, thereby helping organizations to effectively mobilize their asset management processes via various tracking apps.



Scandit is one of the companies offering mobile asset management solutions enabled with the barcode technology to identify and track assets.

In 2019, North America held the largest share of the barcode software market, and it is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the market during 2020–2027.The region is characterized by the presence of developed countries such as US and Canada, wherein the adoption of advanced software solutions is high owing to the huge presence of key technology and software companies.



COVID-19 is severely impacting North American countries.Presently, the US is the world’s worst-affected country by the pandemic that has adversely affected the economic and industry growth in the country, as well as in North America.



However, no total lockdown was imposed in the country, and key businesses were operational during the pandemic crisis.In many regions, major companies adopted the remote working practices.



Barcode software solutions are utilized in verticals such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and transportation and logistics, which were operating irrespective of the pandemic effect. Owing to the continuation of operations in these sectors, the demand for secure and advanced barcode software solutions remained undisrupted in 2020.

The North America barcode software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America barcode software market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America barcode software market. Bluebird Inc., CVISION Technologies, Datalogic S.P.A., DENSO ADC, Dynamic Systems Inc., General Data Company, Honeywell International, Inc., NCR Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corporation are among the key players operating in the market in this region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075731/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________