Global Spirometer Markets, 2021-2026: Key Players are Increasingly Focusing on Developing Advanced Spirometer Equipment

The Spirometer Market is projected to grow at the rate of 11.7% CAGR by 2026.

Spirometer facilitates estimating the undergoing changes in breathing patterns, which point out the conditions such as pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The market's growth is majorly attributed to the escalating demand for devices that provide accurate results for estimating lung function and increasing key players' focus in developing advanced spirometer equipment. Moreover, to develop new devices, government and private organizations are actively merging with research institutes and new companies.

However, limited skilled professionals and inadequate awareness about respiratory disorders' symptoms are the factors restricting the spirometer market growth.

The type of spirometer includes handheld, tabletop, and desktop. The tabletop segment is anticipated to hold the maximum share in the market in terms of type segmentation. The maximum share is attributed to the enormous usage of tabletop in diagnosing obstructive airway pulmonary diseases such as asthma and other diseases.



Based on the mechanism, the volume measurement has a significant share in the market. This is due to the precise results provided by the volume measurement, and also, it is easy to handle. The rising application of this device in asthma and the huge adoption of spirometer devices in volume measurements have resulted in growth in the product demand.



In the spirometer market's application segmentation, the spirometer application is rapidly increasing in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Owing to the increasing incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary infections in patients and the spirometer's easy diagnosis in chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.



As per the end-user of the spirometer market, the hospitals are the significant end-users of this market. Since the rising expenditure in healthcare is resulting in the adoption of advanced testing devices of pulmonary function. The home care setting is also having the highest growth in the market due to the increasing possibilities of survival and enhancing life quality.



According to the spirometer market's geographical market, North America is commanding the market due to the rising adoption of advanced technology.



The prominent factors that are majorly fueling the global market's growth are dramatically increasing government encouragement, increasing preference for home healthcare settings, rising respiratory diseases, growing population consuming excessive tobacco, increasing older adults, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the rising consciousness about the advanced diagnostic methods among consumers further favors the spirometer market growth.



