Enterprise Networking Markets, 2021-2026: Product, Switches, Network Security, Service, Training & Consulting, Integration & Maintenance, Managed Service

The Enterprise Networking Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 6.36% CAGR by 2026.

Enterprise network is a diverse collection of routers, switches, and wireless access points and functions by mediating data transfers between desktops, servers, and other devices. It is a primary support for communication channels in any enterprise and helps connect devices in the departments. They are usually customized to provide access to data and gain insights, which allow employees to get solutions in analytics.

The market's growth can be ascribed to the increasing demand for high connectivity among enterprises to support bandwidth applications and increase efficient wireless networking in organizations that are augmenting the market growth. Also, the rising usage of mobile devices is projected to turn up the market growth.

The increasing trend of bringing your own device and various government initiatives is drastically transforming digital technology and increasing the requirement for wired and wireless networking devices. However, the absence of technical skills and data security issues are hampering the enterprise networking market growth.

In the component market, the services segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth rate. They are owing to the rising requirement of services such as training and consulting, integration and maintenance, and managed services. The integration and maintenance services segment has a huge demand in the market since these services assist service providers and customers of enterprises in upgrading, integrating, and building progressive networks for cloud network function virtualization environments. Since enterprise networks turn out to be complicated, the requirement for system integration services will boost the interoperability in multi-vendor and multi-network environments.



As per the deployment mode, the on-premise deployment mode has a maximum portion of the enterprise networking market share. To efficiently deploy network monitoring and management solutions, most enterprises are deploying the on-premise deployment approach, offering better management over network resources and better security. Enterprises choose to keep their data local to prevent cyber-attacks and theft of data, fueling the adoption of on-premise deployment mode.



The BFSI segment is holding the major share in the enterprise networking market as per the application. This is due to the increasing deployment of digital platforms and a growing number of hyper-connected networks. As this sector has a rapid transformation due to the rising popularity of cloud computing and network virtualization technologies, the demand has surged for network management and monitoring solutions to track data security. BFSI is since trying to execute cyber-security policies, making a proper network security approach to challenge cyber attacks.



In terms of geographical analysis, the North American region has occupied a maximum share in the market. The maximum share is attributed to the increasing adoption rate of new technology and well-established infrastructure in this region. Moreover, small enterprises are deploying enterprise networking in this region to get data insights.



Drastically growing demand for connected devices worldwide is one of the major aspects driving the enterprise network market because they provide real-time communication. To address and solve the rising bottleneck bandwidth and network traffic issues, enterprises worldwide are adopting enterprise networking approaches that keep traffic flowing while maintaining network safety.



