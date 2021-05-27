New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Automotive Fabric Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Application, Covering Material Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075728/?utm_source=GNW

Further, the positive impact of North America along with the improvements in manufacturing capabilities in developing economies and incorporation of advanced technology are among the other factors bolstering the demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. This factor is driving the demand for fabric material used in automotive applications. Further, increasing investment in R&D of advanced vehicle by prominent manufacturers is contributing to the rise in number of vehicle sales. Moreover, with the growth of automotive industry, the demand for lightweight and advanced vehicles is expected to rise in coming years. Lightweight cars are considered economical and fuel-efficient, and they incorporate minimal manufacturing costs. This would proliferate the demand for natural fiber composites material in the preparation of automotive fabrics.



In case of COVID-19 outbreak, in North America, especially the US, witnessed an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, which led to the discontinuation of automotive manufacturing activities.In addition, other automotive components manufacturing sector has negatively impacted the demand for automotive fabric during the early months of 2020.



Moreover, decline in the overall manufacturing activities has led to discontinuation of automotive equipment and parts manufacturing projects, thereby reducing the demand for automotive fabric.Similar trend was witnessed in other North American countries such as Mexico, Canada, Panama, and Costa Rica.



However, the countries are likely to overcome the drop in demand with the economic activities regaining their pace, especially in the beginning of the 2021.



Based on application, the covering material segment led the North America automotive fabric market in 2019.The interior of vehicle is considered to be attractive part and significantly promotes the value of the car.



The focus over vehicle interior material along with in-vehicle textile and fabrics is expected to rise with the shifting consumer lifestyle and growing focus towards safety, quality, and aesthetic properties.The vehicle covering material forms an essential part of vehicle interior and adds to overall aesthetic.



Apart from providing aesthetic appeal, these materials offer safety and quality features.The different type of car covering material used are nylon, polyester, vinyl leather, and faux materials.



Other than this, hybrid form of materials is also used in the form of car seat cover. Such materials offer several functional characteristics that include durability coupled with resistance to light and abrasion, water vapor permeability (breath ability) along with protection from UV radiation. It is quite imperative that such covering materials should withstand extreme conditions.



The overall North America automotive fabric market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America automotive fabric market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America automotive fabric market.A few of the key companies operating in the market are Aunde Group SE; Bader Gmbh and Co.



KG; Boxmark Leather; Classic Soft Trim; CMI Enterprises; JBS Couros; Lear Corporation; Moriden America, Inc.; Sage Automotive Interiors INC. ; Seiren Co., Ltd; Shawmut Corporation; Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. ; and TB Kawashima CO., Ltd.





