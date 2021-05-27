New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075726/?utm_source=GNW

Anticoagulant reversal drugs are used in the management of hemorrhagic stroke to lower bleeding and allow tissues to recover. As per the CDC, in 2018, 1 in every 6 deaths in the US from cardiovascular disease was due to stroke. It also mentioned that 1 person every 40 seconds suffers from stroke, while the condition causes one death in every 4 minutes. Such high prevalence of stroke boosts the demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs. The rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AFib) is among the other factors bolstering the demand.



Based on product, the North America anticoagulant reversal drugs market is segmented into prothrombin complex concentrates, vitamin K, AndeXXa, protamine, idarucizumab, and tranexamic acid.In 2019, the vitamin K segment accounted for the largest market share.



It is a reliable and fast alternative to fresh frozen plasma to control excessive bleeding as it has properties to reverse the effects of oral anticoagulant treatments, which contributes to the wide acceptance for this product. On the other hand, the market for AndeXXa is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



In North America, the COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly affected the US, as the country has marked the highest number of positive patients.In 2020, various healthcare research centers shifted their focus solely on the research related to COVID-19 therapeutics.



In January 2021, the FDA reached more than 180 drug companies to remind them about the legal requirements for notifying the FDA regarding any anticipated supply disruptions.It also asked them to evaluate their entire supply chain, including the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other components manufactured in China.



The FDA has identified ~20 prescription drugs that are the only source of their active ingredients and/or finished drugs from China; however, these drugs are not considered critical drugs.At present, none of the notified companies have reported a shortage.



As the crisis moves forward due to lockdown and supply chain disruptions that have affected the sales and manufacturing of anticoagulant reversal drugs for a short period, overall prospects for market growth are considered to be positive.



The North America anticoagulant reversal drug market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America anticoagulant reversal drug market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America anticoagulant reversal drug market. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer Inc, Octapharma AG, AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Fresenius Kabi AG, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Portola Pharmaceuticals), CSL Limited, and Grifols, S.A. are among the players operating in the market in this region.

