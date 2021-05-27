Complex Technical Analysis and Test of Tobacco Vaporizers of JTI's "Ploom": S Japanese Edition, Ploom S Russian/UK Edition, Ploom S 2.0

Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparison Report of JTI's Vaporizers: Complex Technical Analysis and Test of Tobacco Vaporizers of Brand "Ploom"" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed technical information about the heat-not-burn type of vaporizer devices offered by JTI corporation. Information provided includes a technical properties comparison of HnB devices and device performance ratings that was calculated according to the author's in-house methodology.

The list of devices which are pass the research in this report are follows:

1) Ploom S Japanese edition

2) Ploom S Russian/UK edition

3) Ploom S 2.0

All aspects of performance, construction, and technical components are disclosed and compared.



Tests and devices technical reviews are provided in order to identify innovations, advantages and disadvantages of devices. For an objective and comprehensive research, a set of tests are used that provide information about the operating characteristics of the device in different work modes. Such tests and reviews carried out include:

Internal components view. This part of the report shows the inner construction of devices.

Heater review. The information provided in the report gives an idea of which types of heaters are most often found in devices from leading manufacturers, and what characteristics these heaters have.

Airflow review. The detailed review of airflow design helps to understand the efficiency of their structure, ways of air heating and allows you to compare HnB devices airflow designs.

PCB review. This part of the report provides analysis of electronics components which are used in HnB devices.

Feeding signal type and temperature control system analysis. Research of electrical signals on heater contact gives information about availability or non-availability of temperature control, feeding signal type and specific heating algorithms.

Temperature deviation of heater shows how temperature of devices changes during the session. This information allows you to make conclusions about the efficiency of the temperature control system and stability of devices parameters.

Current consumption of device. This test shows how much power devices consume and shows their reaction to temperature control system activity. As a result, information of average and maximum consumption of current is available.

Battery analysis. This test gives information about the quality and properties of batteries used in devices.

Battery and device energy efficiency. This test shows how long devices can be active on one full battery load and how long it takes to get a full charge. It tells about the efficiency and economy parameters of devices.

