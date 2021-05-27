Global Cell Culture Media Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2028.

Pune, India, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cell Culture Media Market is expected to reach a value of USD 7,245.5 million in 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The culture media contains several nutrients that aid in the growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microbial and other cell types, such as stem cells or other cell lines. In order to thrive and flourish in their incubation environments, different culture media are available on the market.

Due to various aspects such as increased investment and funding for R&D and innovation in life studies, in particular biopharmaceutical products, the culture media market is expected to expand significantly in the near future. Moreover, the advancement of the biosimilar industry contributes significantly to the growth of the culture media sector.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-68994

Further, the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses creates the need for adequate care and medicines. The increasing use of cells in cell cultivation raises the demand for stem cell science, genetic engineering, tissue engineering & biochemistry, toxicity testing, and cancer research. Discoveries of new medicines and pharmaceutical products require significant investments and efforts in R&D activities. Private and public institutions, therefore, make substantial investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development.

The inherent diversity and complexity of animal cells limit the applicability of a universal cell culture medium that can be used with optimum efficiency in all different production processes. Each cell line is distinctive, and to achieve its full potential, it is imperative to match an individual cell line with the optimal cell-culture media that specifically meets its metabolic requirements. Due to different inherent diversity of animal cell, the customization of cell culture media will drive the global cell culture media market during the forecast period.

Global Cell Culture Media Market, by media

By media, the global cell culture media market has been segmented into chemically defined media, classical media, lysogeny broths, serum-free media, protein-free media, and specialty media. Primary cells are directly cultivated from the tissue, express cell-like protein markers and have minimal proliferative capacity. Classical media are not adequate for many primary cells to sustain its in vitro growth and thus, need specialist media. Specialty media incorporates similar traditional components of media, but different proteins, vitamins, hormones, and growth factors, which are customized to meet cell type needs.

Serum-free media (SFM) means that the serum is replaced with suitable dietary and hormonal formulations to avoid problems with the use of animal serum. The ability to choose the media for particular cell types by selecting the proper combination of growth factors represents one of the main benefits of using serum-free media.

Global Cell Culture Media Market, By End Use

By end use, the global cell culture media market has been segmented into biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and academic institutes. During the forecast period, the segment of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will witness the highest growth.

The factors that are responsible for driving the use of cell culture media in this end-user segment is the increasing use of single-use technology, the number of cell culture-based vaccines approved, and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical operators in this market.

In order to promote research and development activities, private and public institutions make major investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical domains. Such research contributes towards the development of novel therapies and medicines that can tackle the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and transplant operations. The improvement of economic conditions across the globe is also driving cell culture media market development, enabling access to quality and better healthcare.

Global Cell Culture Media Market, by Region

By region, the global cell culture media market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among these segments, North America is holding the largest share in the global market.

North America has the highest market share in the global cell culture media market. This is due to the fact that the majority of global manufacturers of cell culture media are based in North America, especially in the United States. This area is home to global culture media manufacturing behemoths, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, and others. As a result, the majority of cell culture products are first introduced in the United States and then shipped across the world. Further, increased R&D investments, advances in cell culture media, and high demand for cell culture media will drive the growth of the North American culture media market.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/cell-culture-media-market/single_user_license

The Asia Pacific cell culture media market is also growing at a fast pace. Factors such as increasing consumption of cell culture products in research organizations and growing numbers of research labs in the region will define the growing landscape of the cell culture media market.

Further, the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries such as China and India will contribute to the regional cell culture media market growth by attracting foreign investments. Rapidly improving economy in the region, along with the proliferation of pharmaceutical industries and developing healthcare technology, will also provide a major impetus to the cell culture media market growth in the region.

Recent Key Developments in the Global Cell Culture Media Market

January 2019 - STEMCELL Technologies released mTeSR Plus, an enhanced version of mTeSR1, the most widely published feeder-free human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) maintenance media. The new media has undergone successful beta testing with several members of the Stem Cell Coordinates Group and has completed rigorous in-house validation testing.

October 2019 - Gibco BenchStable Media was Thermo Fisher Scientific's latest offering in the Gibco product line. It provides a flexible alternative to biological researchers and also saves energy.

March 2019 - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global company for medical technology, obtained 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the plastic blood culture bottle BD BACTECTM PEDS PlusTM / F, which was available in glass. This new plastic blood culture bottle is designed for the convenience of customers for qualitative cultivation and recovery of aerobic microorganisms from pediatric and non-pediatric blood specimens of less than 5 mL in volume. These plastic bottles are smaller and lighter, allowing easier and safer handling during collection, transportation, and disposal.

September 2018 - The Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired an advanced bioprocessing business from BD (Becton, Dickinson and company). The business would be integrated into Thermo fisher's life sciences solutions segment. This acquisition helped the company to enhance bio production portfolio.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Cell Culture Media Market

The QMI team has closely monitored the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell culture media market. Cell culture media are used to provide the required nutrients for the growth of cells in research. The US has developed advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the country has major market players such as FUJIFILM, which has a stronghold in the US. The company is a major leader in the innovation and manufacture of cell culture media used in research.

Many other market players are involved in research and development activities for the development of treatment or medicine for chronic diseases and COVID-19 vaccine. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the cell culture media market.

The number of COVID-19 infected people in the US is increasing rapidly. New medicine discoveries require comprehensive research and development and significant investments. Novel COVID-19 pandemic has led the scientific community and the industry to develop new paradigms that will accelerate the validated delivery of therapies. The epidemic has certainly provided a strong support to the growth of the media market in cell culture.

Some Major Findings of Global Cell Culture Media Market:

Major global market trend & forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries.

In-depth global cell culture media market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of major market players operating in the global cell culture media market, which include Bacton, Dickinson and company, Himedia laboratories, Reprocell, Themo fisher scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, Vitro diagnostic Inc., corning Inc., steamcell technology Inc., Miltenyl biotech, Promocell GMBH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Sera Scandia A/S, GE healthcare, Merck KGAA, Bio-Rad laboratories Inc. and others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that include analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global cell culture media market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global cell culture media market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 134 pages with 68 market data tables and 67 figures & charts from the report, “Cell culture media Market by media (Chemically Defined Medias, Classical Medias, Lysogeny Broths, Serum-Free Medias, Protein-Free Medias and Specialty Medias), End use (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes and Academic Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America) — Market Size and Forecasting (2020–2028)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-68994

For Query:

sales@quincemarketinsights.com or https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/contact-us/

Browse Related Reports:

Cell Culture Market, By Product (Instruments (Cell Culture Vessels, Carbon Dioxide Incubators, Biosafety Cabinets, Cryogenic Tanks), Medias (Chemically Defined Medias, Classical Medias, Lysogeny Broths, Serum-free Medias, Protein-free Medias, Specialty Medias), Reagents (Growth Factors & Cytokines, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors, Thrombin, Attachment Factors, Amino Acids), Sera)), By End-Use (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes, Research Institutes), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest Of The World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/cell-culture-market

Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market, By Product Type (Equipment [Incubator, Laminar Flow Hood, Micro Manipulation Systems, Centrifuges, Lab Air Filtration System, Scopes, Sonicators & Homogenizers, Autoclaves & Sterilizers, Spectrophotometers & Microarray Equipment, Others], Disposables [Pipettes, Tips, Tubes, Cuvettes, Dishes, Gloves, Masks, Cell Imaging Consumables, Cell Culture Consumables]), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028).

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/laboratory-equipment-and-disposables-market

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market, By Protein Source (Animal-derived Protein, Human-derived Protein, Synthetic Protein, Plant-derived Protein), By Type of Coating (Self Coating, Pre Coatings), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/cell-culture-protein-surface-coatings-market

Upstream Bioprocessing Market, By Product (Cell Culture Products, Bioreactors/Fermenters, Filters, Bioreactors Accessories), By Usage Type (Single-Use, Multi-Use), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/upstream-bioprocessing-market

3D Cell Culture Market, By Product Type (Scaffold based platforms, Bioreactors, Gels, Microchips, Services), By Application (Drug Discovery, Stem cell research, Cancer research, and Regenerative medicine), By End-User (Academic Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Laboratories), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting to 2028