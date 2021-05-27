New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Aircraft Type, Fit Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075723/?utm_source=GNW

As a result, the effective integration and installation of innovative lightning and in-flight entertainment solutions such as audio and video systems, display screens, cabin lighting, reading lights, and specialty lights continue to provide numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players. Advanced flight control systems are deployed highly on commercial aircraft, which require faster data transfer for communication. To provide higher data rates while mitigating the weight and size of wiring harnesses for fuel-efficient aircraft, manufacturers procure fiber optic technology solutions. Fiber optics has the capability to transmit data for longer distances while being lightweight and less disruptive than copper. Fiber optics cable can carry more electronic signals and is free from short circuit arcing. As it has a huge bandwidth capability, it can send numerous different signals in one optical fiber with a low level of cross talk. The immense use of fiber optic technology in the aerospace & defense sector can be attributed to the rising commercial adoption of fiber optic cables and growth in platforms such as unmanned systems and space launch vehicles. For improved data transfer rates, aircraft OEMs are demanding for more lightweight design; thus, they are upgrading for optical data transfer using fiber to enhance their aircraft the internal communication systems. It is highly crucial that OEMs must install fiber optics by certified professionals. For instance, ETA offers certifications to meet the aerospace demand for installation and maintenance of fiber optics. Additionally, deliveries and orders of aircraft rising is among the other factors expected to fuel the demand for aircraft wire and cables in North America.



Based on type, the wire segment led the North America aircraft wire & cable market in 2020.The wire used in aircraft plays an important role in its performance.



Efficient wires ensure continuous reliability of electrical systems and subsystems.Wire used in commercial and military aircraft should be in accordance with government specification and standards, and should be of high-temperature resistance, low flame propagation, low weight, and must be able to sustain harshest environments and extreme conditions.



There are various types of wires, such as shielded wire, unshielded wire, and custom laser marked wire, which are used in aircraft wings, fuselage, cockpit, and landing gears, among others.Standard aircraft wires can degrade over the time and requires regular examination and testing to ensure aircraft operability and smooth functionality.



There are various players offering different types of wiring solutions for aircraft at regional levels. Some of the prominent players include A.E. Petsche Company, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Nexans SA, among others.

The ongoing COVID-19 is having a very devastating impact over the North America region.North America is one of the most important regions for adopting and developing new technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation, a huge industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada.



Due to COVID-19 outbreak, several aircraft manufacturers in the region faced challenges, including shutdowns of production sites and disruptions in the workplace, raw materials, and goods.For instance, in the second quarter of 2020, Boeing suspended its operations in Philadelphia, Puget Sound, South Carolina, and numerous other major production sites.



The company’s revenues declined by US$ 18,401 million in 2020 compared to 2019 due to less revenues in its commercial airplane and services businesses.Besides, due to global breakdown, Boeing delivered 157 aircraft in 2020, which is down from 380 in 2019 and 806 in 2018.



Due to disruption in the business of aircraft manufacturers, several wires and cables suppliers also suspended operations during the second quarter of 2020, and they witnessed additional disruptions in 2021. Thus, the North American aircraft wire & cable market has been shattered by the momentary shutdown of the aviation industry, reflecting less demand for various types of components, including wires and cables. Due to this, the aircraft wire & cable market players have been witnessing noteworthy less demand; however, as the unlock measures started, and airlines resumed their operations, the procurement rate of wires & cables begun to uprise at a slow pace.

The overall North America aircraft wire & cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America aircraft wire & cable market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America aircraft wire & cable market. A.E. Petsche Company; AMETEK Inc.; Amphenol Corporation; Axon Enterprise, Inc.; Carlisle Companies Incorporated; Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company; Draka; Glenair, Inc.; Harbour Industries, LLC; HUBER+SUHNER; Nexans; PIC Wire & Cable; Radiall; TE Connectivity Ltd.; W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc. are among the key players operating in the North America aircraft wire & cable market.

