North America Hand Sanitiser Market 2021-2026: Online Retailing as the Foremost Contributor to Sales

Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Hand Sanitiser Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The new report titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the North America hand sanitiser market assessing the market based on its segments like products, formulations, distribution channels, end uses, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.



The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical CAGR (2016-2020): 11%

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3 billion

The North America hand sanitiser market was being driven by the increased awareness regarding hygiene among consumers and higher living standards in countries like the United States. Right after the COVID-19 pandemic turned dominant over the healthcare industry in the region, online retailing emerged as the foremost contributor to the sales of hand sanitiser.

The consumer, amid stock hoarding, approached online platforms that not only met consumer's demand but also facilitated the idea of minimal social exposure. However, with the increase in demand for sanitisers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail prices skyrocketed, following scarcity in supply and mostly retailers going out of stock.

As a result, many online stores like E-Bay in some countries of the region banned the sales of hand sanitisers claiming prices on some listings labelled so high as to be illegal. However, with government efforts to keep the prices in check and meet the growing demand for the product, the market witnessed a robust growth in 2020.



Industry Definition and Major Segments



Hand sanitisers are antimicrobial agents that destroy or permanently inactivate at least 99.9% of bacteria when applied to the hands. Viruses, fungi, and bacteria constitute types of microorganisms. Hand sanitisers are often used in workplaces where there is a chance of spreading infection-causing pathogens, such as the healthcare setting.

Among these, while the alcoholic segment is sub-divided into ethanol, isopropyl alcohol, and n-propanol, the non-alcoholic segment is further divided into benzalkonium chloride, triclosan, and others, based on type.



On the basis of distribution channel, market is divided into:

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Drugstores

Online

Others

The market is divided based on end use into:

Hospitals

Household

Hotel/Restaurants

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

United States

Canada

Market Trends



Hand sanitisers have become increasingly popular as more people pay attention to their health and hygiene as a result of infectious diseases like COVID-19. Sanitiser's popularity stems from the fact that it takes less time to use than hand soap, is antibacterial, is portable, and is gentle on the skin.

The increasing use of the commodity by the people employed in hazardous environments such as sewage cleaning, mining, garbage disposal, and others is expected to drive up demand. Furthermore, parents are constantly prioritising their children's health and hygiene. As a result, increased sanitiser use would significantly contribute to the market growth in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Snapshot

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 North America Hand Sanitiser Market Analysis

9 Regional Analysis

10 Market Dynamics

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Industry Events and Developments

List of Figures and Tables

Companies Mentioned

The Procter & Gamble Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Unilever PLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kiwrnw