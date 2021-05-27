Outlook on the Aerospace Thermoplastics Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Thermoplastics Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aerospace thermoplastics market consecutively registered growth over the past three years (2015-2018). In 2019, the market registered a pause in its growth, mainly due to the grounding of B737 max after two fatal crashes, and delays in the market entries upcoming aircraft programs such as B777x. The industry stakeholders were anticipating the year 2020 as an impressive year. However, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 entirely changed the market dynamics. The pandemic has devastated the entire supply chain of the airline business with the massive drop in air travel, not only reducing the airlines' revenue but also enduring an additional cost of maintaining their grounded aircraft fleets. As per the latest estimates of IATA, the airline industry is recording a possible loss of 65.9% in RPKs in 2020 from 2019.



Based on the results of primary interviews coupled with past recovery trends of previous downturns caused by recession and pandemics (Great Recession, SARS, and MERS) suggests that the market for aerospace thermoplastics will mark an overall tick-shaped recovery with a deeper curve than previous downturns. The market participants are still optimistic about the long-term market outlook with a plethora of opportunities across regions. An expected recovery in the GDP to revitalize the positive waves, huge order backlogs by Airbus and Boeing, B737 Max's approval from FAA and other bodies, and expected entries of COMAC C919 and Irkut MC-21, to assist the prompt recovery of the aerospace thermoplastics market. Other demand boosters are market entries of new aircraft and large aircraft fleet size, helping the market to land close to US$ 0.3-billion-figure in 2026.



Today, thermoplastics have earned a substantial position in all the end-use industries including the aerospace industry. Although the aerospace industry represents a diminutive share of less than 1% in terms of volume of the total thermoplastics market, it has been efficacious in gaining enough buzz in the market, propelled by its eye-catching growth rate. It is undeniably one of the fastest-growing markets among all end-use industries.



Aerospace composite part manufacturers have started preferring thermoplastics over thermosets for a gamut of aerospace applications. There are various reasons indicating thermoplastics having a great appeal as composite matrices in the aerospace composites industry.

Thermoplastics generally exhibit superior impact toughness and good fire/smoke/toxicity (FST) performance and can be readily re-melted and re-formed; something that cannot be achieved using conventional thermosets.

The greatest advantage of thermoplastics is that they can be welded easily, which not only eliminates the need for bonding and riveting but also reduces the cost and weight factors.

Thermoplastics also exhibit a near-infinite shelf life at room temperature. Further, thermoplastics can take shapes easily under specific heat and simply harden and maintain those shapes when cooled at a faster rate than thermosets.

There are continuous advancements in processing technologies for composite materials as well as parts. Thermoplastics are easy to work with such advancements and updated techniques.

Furthermore, in a bid to save weight and consequent operating costs by increasing fuel efficiency, many traditional metallic aircraft structures have been substituted with thermoplastic ones.

All the major thermoplastic suppliers are striving hard for the development of application-specific products in order to hold the larger chunk of the market. Furthermore, companies are extremely believing in inorganic growth strategies to quickly reposition themselves in this growing market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Aerospace Thermoplastics Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Aerospace Thermoplastics Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Platform Type

2.2.2. By Resin Type

2.2.3. By End-Use Type

2.2.4. By Form Type

2.2.5. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Aerospace Thermoplastics Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Insights

3.2. Aerospace Thermoplastics Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

3.3. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Market Assessment

3.4. Estimated Loss in Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Conditions

3.5. Post-COVID Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.6. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million and Kilotons)

3.7. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million and Kilotons)

3.8. Market Drivers

3.9. Market Challenges



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. Strategic Alliances

4.5. Market Share Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Aerospace Thermoplastics Market Trend and Forecast by Resin Type (2015-2026)

5.1. Insights

5.2. HPTP: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

5.2.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

5.2.2. HPTP Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

5.3. Engineered Thermoplastics: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

5.3.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

5.3.2. Engineered Thermoplastic Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

5.4. Standard Thermoplastics: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

5.4.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

5.4.2. Standard Thermoplastic Type Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)



6. Aerospace Thermoplastics Market Trend and Forecast by Platform Type (2015-2026)

6.1. Insights

6.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

6.3. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

6.4. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

6.5. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

6.6. Spacecraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

6.7. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)



7. Aerospace Thermoplastics Market Trend and Forecast by Form Type (2015-2026)

7.1. Insights

7.2. Reinforced Thermoplastics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

7.3. Unreinforced Thermoplastics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)



8. Aerospace Thermoplastics Market Trend and Forecast by End-Use Type (2015-2026)

8.1. Insights

8.2. Exteriors: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

8.3. Interiors: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

8.4. Assembly Components: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)

8.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Kilotons)



9. Aerospace Thermoplastics Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)

9.1. Insights

9.2. North American Aerospace Thermoplastics Market: Country Analysis

9.3. European Aerospace Thermoplastics Market: Country Analysis

9.4. Asia-Pacific's Aerospace Thermoplastics Market: Country Analysis

9.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Aerospace Thermoplastics Market: Country Analysis



10. Strategic Growth Opportunities

10.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Platform Type

10.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Resin Type

10.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Form Type

10.1.4. Market Attractiveness by End-Use Type

10.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Region

10.1.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

10.2. Emerging Trends

10.3. Strategic Implications

10.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

10.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



11. Company Profile of Key Players

11.1. Arkema S.A

11.2. BASF SE

11.3. Celanese Corporation

11.4. DIC Corporation

11.5. Evonik Industries AG

11.6. SABIC

11.7. Solvay S.A.

11.8. Toray Industries Inc.

11.9. Victrex plc.



