Avance Gas: Key information relating to the dividend for the first quarter, 2021

| Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Oslo, NORWAY

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the first quarter 2021:

Dividend amount: $0.14

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 7 June, 2021

Ex-date: 8 June, 2021

Record date: 9 June, 2021

Payment date: On or about 24 June, 2021

Date of approval: 26 May, 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.