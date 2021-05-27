Avance Gas: Key information relating to the dividend for the first quarter, 2021

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the first quarter 2021:



Dividend amount: $0.14



Declared currency: USD



Last day including right: 7 June, 2021



Ex-date: 8 June, 2021



Record date: 9 June, 2021



Payment date: On or about 24 June, 2021



Date of approval: 26 May, 2021



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.