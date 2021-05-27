Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the first quarter 2021:
Dividend amount: $0.14
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: 7 June, 2021
Ex-date: 8 June, 2021
Record date: 9 June, 2021
Payment date: On or about 24 June, 2021
Date of approval: 26 May, 2021
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Avance Gas: Key information relating to the dividend for the first quarter, 2021
| Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Oslo, NORWAY
Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the first quarter 2021: