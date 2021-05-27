CDPHP Named #1 in Customer Satisfaction in New York Region in J.D. Power 2021 Commercial Health Plan Study

Albany, NY, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is pleased to announce the Albany, NY-based health plan has once again been named #1 in Customer Satisfaction in New York in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan StudySM.

The study measures member satisfaction among 150 health plans in 22 regions throughout the United States and provides customers with a comprehensive, in-depth understanding of how their health plan stacks up against its competitors.

“It is with great pleasure and extraordinary pride that I announce CDPHP has been named highest in customer satisfaction among commercial health plans in New York in the prestigious J.D. Power Member Health Plan Study. This award is particularly meaningful following the events of the last year, when communities near and far struggled with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis,” said CDPHP President and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett.

In 2020, with cases of COVID-19 on the rise in New York and across the nation, CDPHP moved quickly to expand access to free telehealth and mental telehealth services; removed all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccinations; and provided significant financial support to local not-for-profit organizations, hospitals, and physician practices.

“As a health plan with deep roots in the community, we take seriously our responsibility to protect our community because we’re more than an insurance plan; we’re a health plan,” added Bennett.

According to the J.D. Power survey, CDPHP outperforms its competitors in the following areas:

Coverage and Benefits

Information and Communication

Provider Choice

Billing and Payment

For more information on the J.D. Power study, including health plan rankings from across the country, head to J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan StudySM.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

