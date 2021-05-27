|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
27 May 2021
Company announcement number 48/2021
Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F and 12F
Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F and 12F for the refinancing of FlexKort® and RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2021.
The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
Attachments