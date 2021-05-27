Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F and 12F

27 May 2021


 

Company announcement number 48/2021

Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F and 12F

 

Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F and 12F for the refinancing of FlexKort® and RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2021.

The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.

 

 

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

        

 

        

