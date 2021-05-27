Nnit A/s: 06/2021 New CEO to drive NNIT’s continued strategic journey

New CEO to drive NNIT’s continued strategic journey



Today, NNIT’s Board of Directors have entered into an agreement with Pär Fors who will join NNIT as CEO as of June 14, 2021. Pär Fors will replace Per Kogut who has served as NNIT’s CEO since 2007.

Chairman of the Board Carsten Dilling comments:

“To continue NNIT’s strategic journey and take NNIT into its next phase of development, the Board has decided that the time is right for a change in chief executive management. We wish to thank Per Kogut for his tremendous contribution to NNIT over the years and for making an unmistakable and positive mark on NNIT’s development. His great sense of loyalty, high level of energy and ambition as well as sharp customer focus are just a few of his many strong suits. I personally value our close cooperation, which has always been characterized by a very fruitful dialogue. We wish Per Kogut the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Per Kogut has served as the CEO of NNIT from 2007-2021. During this time, he has headed a company in rapid and successful development – from a fully owned subsidiary of Novo Nordisk A/S with one major customer to an independent, publicly listed company servicing an extensive and varied portfolio of customers in Denmark and internationally. Under the leadership of Per Kogut, NNIT has demonstrated strong organic growth combined with strategic and value-adding acquisitions.

New CEO joins NNIT from CGI Scandinavia

Pär Fors, a Swedish national of 55 years, has a very strong background in the IT business. He is the former CEO of CGI Scandinavia and has previously held executive positions in Logica and WM Data.

Among Pär Fors’ clear strengths is a deep understanding of IT services, including high-end business and IT consulting, software development and application- & infrastructure outsourcing services.

During his time at CGI, he solidified the company as a leading player for customers on digital transformation journeys and, at the same time, increased both growth and profitability. He also has extensive M&A experience from this role.

Last but not least, Pär Fors has a strong business focus and is passionate about building leadership teams with a strong customer focus. He is known for strong results combined with the ability to build a culture where people enjoy working together and can develop their own career paths.

