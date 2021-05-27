Worldwide Maternity Intimate Wear Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the maternity intimate wear market and it is poised to grow by $207.80 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The report on maternity intimate wear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing online sales and growing demand for maternity intimate wear from emerging countries.



The maternity intimate wear market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the implementation of strategies to increase sales of maternity intimate wear as one of the prime reasons driving the maternity intimate wear market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading maternity intimate wear market vendors that include Belly Bandit, Bravado Designs Europe, Cake Lingerie Pty Ltd, Hanesbrands Inc., JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Mamaway Maternity, Maternity IP Holdings, Medela AG, Nine and Co. BV, and Tytex AS. Also, the maternity intimate wear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Bras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Panties - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Belly Bandit

Bravado Designs Europe

Cake Lingerie Pty Ltd

Hanesbrands Inc.

JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd.

Mamaway Maternity

Maternity IP Holdings

Medela AG

Nine and Co. BV

Tytex AS

11. Appendix

