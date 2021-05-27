CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.81, compared to $0.64 in the same quarter of the prior year. Revenues for the quarter were $146 million, a decrease from $147 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Earnings per share for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 were $2.55. Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 were $553 million, compared to $592 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

CERiS, which focuses primarily on the health market, had significant growth during the quarter. Their comprehensive prospective claim review service expanded with new and existing client partners for both itemized bills and DRG validation. The dual reviews validate coding and identify invalid charges within prompt payment requirements, resulting in industry-leading results to health plans and TPAs.

Technology has and will continue to be a key differentiator for CorVel. The company remains committed to utilizing emerging technology to improve business processes and reduce repetitive human interaction. Artificial intelligence is a primary driver of innovation, and we are expanding our investment in machine learning to guide actions and decisions towards optimal outcomes.

This year, CorVel celebrates its 30th anniversary on NASDAQ. Since its foundation, the company has endeavored to make a substantial difference in the lives of team members, business partners, and the industry at large. In addition, CorVel strives to be a workplace that encourages learning, growth, and advancement, and was pleased to have been awarded certification as a Great Place to Work®.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s health market prospective claim review services and the Company’s continued investment in machine learning, artificial intelligence and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s strategic alliances within the healthcare market. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CorVel Corporation
Quarterly and Fiscal Results – Income Statement
Quarters and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021  March 31, 2020 
Revenues $145,510,000  $147,024,000 
Cost of revenues  109,791,000   116,333,000 
Gross profit  35,719,000   30,691,000 
General and administrative  16,366,000   15,865,000 
Income from operations  19,353,000   14,826,000 
Income tax provision  4,544,000   3,079,000 
Net income $14,809,000  $11,747,000 
Earnings Per Share:        
Basic $0.83  $0.65 
Diluted $0.81  $0.64 
Weighted Shares        
Basic  17,902,000   18,074,000 
Diluted  18,196,000   18,325,000 


Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021  March 31, 2020 
Revenues $552,644,000  $592,225,000 
Cost of revenues  429,020,000   466,304,000 
Gross profit  123,624,000   125,921,000 
General and administrative  64,449,000   65,210,000 
Income from operations  59,175,000   60,711,000 
Income tax provision  12,819,000   13,334,000 
Net income $46,356,000  $47,377,000 
Earnings Per Share:        
Basic $2.59  $2.59 
Diluted $2.55  $2.55 
Weighted Shares        
Basic  17,930,000   18,326,000 
Diluted  18,166,000   18,602,000 

CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet
March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020

  March 31, 2021  March 31, 2020 
Cash $139,716,000  $83,223,000 
Customer deposits  56,497,000   48,991,000 
Accounts receivable, net  64,722,000   65,767,000 
Prepaid taxes and expenses  8,006,000   11,010,000 
Property, net  70,619,000   75,900,000 
Goodwill and other assets  39,876,000   40,703,000 
Right-of-use asset, net  45,324,000   90,666,000 
Total $424,760,000  $416,260,000 
Accounts and taxes payable $13,574,000  $16,363,000 
Accrued liabilities  148,886,000   117,326,000 
Deferred tax liability     7,764,000 
Long-term lease liabilities  41,898,000   85,096,000 
Paid-in capital  185,944,000   168,938,000 
Treasury stock  (564,435,000)  (531,764,000)
Retained earnings  598,893,000   552,537,000 
Total $424,760,000  $416,260,000 
         


CorVel Corporation
1920 Main Street
Suite 900
Irvine, CA 92614
 
Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
www.corvel.com 

