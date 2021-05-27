New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa Transient Protein Expression Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type ; Application ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075717/?utm_source=GNW



The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing applications of protein expression and growing adoption of precision medicines. However, the high cost of products limits the transient protein expression market growth.



Transient gene expression technique has led to significant developments in the research related to neurotrauma and neurodegenerative disorders, thereby supporting the introduction of precision medicines for treating these conditions.Technological advancements in epigenetics, genetics, and proteomics are also supporting the development of therapeutics for the treatment of various genetic and rare genetic diseases caused by single and multiple cell disorders.



The Precision Medicine Initiative launched in the US in 2015 has enhanced the use of genetic engineering, genomics, and proteomics, thereby increasing the use of transient protein expression techniques. Continuous research and development activities, coupled with increasing number of government initiatives to support advancements in precision medicine, boost the adoption of transient protein expression techniques.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, biotechnology companies are working on developing strategies to scale up the manufacturing of required reagents and instruments to support the vaccine research based on transient protein expression systems.The demand of transient protein expression in the region is expected to increase due to the rising Covid-19 cases and other diseases such as cancer.



The impact of the COVID19 pandemic on the regional transient protein expression market is moderate.



Based on product type, the Middle East and Africa transient protein expression market is segmented into instruments, reagents, expression vectors, and competent cells. The instruments segment held the largest market share in 2019, whereas the expression vectors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the Middle East and Africa transient protein expression market is segmented into genomic research, gene therapy, bio production, cancer research, and drug development. The genomic research segment held the largest market share in 2019, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027.



The Middle East and Africa transient protein expression market, by end user, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and clinical research organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2019; it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2020 to 2027.



A few of the key secondary sources referred to for preparing the report on the Middle East and Africa transient protein expression market are the UAE Federal Customs Authority and Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries.

