Drone Package Delivery Market by Solution, Type, Range, Package Size, Duration, End-use and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The drone package delivery market is projected to grow from USD 528 million in 2020 to USD 39,013 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 53.8% from 2020 to 2030.

Growing demand for fast delivery, rising amendments in regulatory frameworks to encourage drone package delivery, and increasing demand for lowering carbon emission are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market. Also, with the rising need to lower carbon emissions in transport, including package delivery, the drone package delivery market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created short-term disruptions and long-term structural changes due to which the e-commerce sector is experiencing sluggish growth in new online categories such as groceries and home care. This has enabled suppliers to adopt autonomous means such as drones and robots to deliver goods to the customer without human involvement. For instance, UPS, an American multinational package delivery company, has entered into a collaboration with

German drone-maker Wingcopter GmbH to accelerate the adoption of aerial drones for contactless delivery. Various prominent and emerging goods delivery technologies such as UAS are laying a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on solution, the service segment is projected to lead the drone package delivery market during the forecast period.

Based on solution, the drone package delivery market has been classified into the platform, software, infrastructure, and service. Drones are becoming accessible to smaller logistics operations for running a warehouse and are increasingly adopted in the delivery of food items, product packages, and medical supplies, among others. The growing use of delivery drones leads to the requirement for proper software and infrastructure that support them. Combined with good logistics software, drones can drastically improve efficiency. Online retail service providers and logistic companies are focusing on developing innovative drones which can carry a heavy payload to deliver packages at customer's doorstep. In the industries such as healthcare, logistics, and food, the multirotor drone has the capability to fly autonomously to the delivery package at the location provided by a customer of the respective company. Thus, the benefits of serial delivery drones in the service industry is driving the demand for drone services in the drone package delivery market.

Based on package size, the <2 kilograms segment is projected to lead the drone package delivery market from 2020 to 2030.

Based on package size, the drone package delivery platform market has been segmented into <2 kilograms, 2-5 kilograms, and >5 kilograms. The <2 kilograms package size segment is anticipated to lead the drone package delivery platform market in 2020, owing to a rise in demand for lightweight retail goods packages across the globe.

Based on type, the hybrid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the drone package delivery platform market has been segmented into fixed-wing, multirotor, and hybrid. The hybrid segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period Drone manufacturers across the globe are focusing on the development of drones for use in the delivery of packages within the city limits and also on the advancements of the drone technologies. The hybrid type segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR. Features such as vertical landing and AI-based collision avoidance will increase the market for hybrid drones. For instance, in June 2019, Amazon.com, Inc. launched its Prime Air delivery drone, a hybrid drone capable of delivering packages weighing up to 3 kilograms within 30 minutes to customers residing within a 25-kilometer range.

Based on end-use, the delivery of the medical aid is projected to lead the drone package delivery market from 2020 to 2030.

Based on end-use, the drone package delivery service market has been segmented into food delivery, retail goods delivery, postal delivery, medical aids delivery, precision agriculture delivery, industrial delivery, and weapon & ammunition delivery. The medical aids delivery segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period The medical and healthcare sector has adopted drones to carry out effective delivery of medicines and medicinal equipment within and outside the hospital premises. These drones are used for pharmacy and laboratory pickups and deliveries, thereby optimizing labor productivity in hospitals. The coronavirus outbreak has put increased pressure on healthcare services across the world. The virus has caused greater demand for laboratory testing a well as an urgent need for personal protective equipment and devices to enable remote monitoring of patients with milder symptoms. Drone delivery has proved to be a useful solution in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic providing contactless deliveries and driving the market for the medical aids delivery segment.

The North American and Asia Pacific regions are projected to be high growth potential markets for drone package delivery during the forecast period.

The drone package delivery market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period The region's growth is attributed to the increasing trend of online shopping on e-commerce platforms and favorable FAA regulations in the US. The rise in investments from key players to support start-up companies for establishing parcel service platforms in the region will contribute towards the growth of the region during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Drone Package Delivery Market

4.2 Drone Package Delivery Market, by Duration

4.3 Drone Package Delivery Market, by Range

4.4 Drone Package Delivery Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Quick, Instant, Same-Day Delivery, and Emergency Supplies

5.2.1.2 Improvements in Regulatory Frameworks

5.2.1.3 Cost-Effectiveness of Drones Compared to Electric Ground Delivery Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in Drones

5.2.1.5 Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Emissions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Limited Bandwidth and Battery Life of Aerial Delivery Drones

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Private Investments in Drone Industry

5.2.3.2 Increase in Ecommerce Sales and Demand for Contactless Delivery Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.3.3 Development of Aerial Delivery Drones for Use in Geographically Challenging Areas

5.2.3.4 Incorporation of IoT in Ecosystem of Delivery Drones

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Security Breaches and Drug Trafficking Using Aerial Delivery Drones

5.2.4.2 Stringent Government Regulations and Lack of Air Traffic Management

5.2.4.3 Lack of Risk Management Framework and Insurance Cover for Aerial Delivery Drones

5.2.4.4 Consumer Acceptance and Health Issues due to Noise from Delivery Drones

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.4.1 Guidelines by Federal Aviation Administration for Drone Operations

5.4.2 Guidelines by Civil Aviation Authority (Uk) for Drone Operations

5.4.3 Guidelines for Drone Operations in Rest of the World

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ranges & Scenarios

5.7 COVID-19 Impact on Drone Package Delivery Market

5.8 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customers' Business

5.8.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Drone Package Delivery Service Providers

5.9 Market Ecosystem

5.10 Porter Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Trade Data Analysis

5.13 Operational Data

6 Industry Trends

7 Drone Package Delivery Market, by Solution

8 Drone Package Delivery Platform Market, by Type

9 Drone Package Delivery Platform Market, by Range

10 Drone Package Delivery Platform Market, by Package Size

11 Drone Package Delivery Service Market, by Duration

12 Drone Package Delivery Service Market, by End-Use

13 Regional Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Players

15.2.1 Amazon.Com, Inc.

15.2.2 Fedex

15.2.3 United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

15.2.4 Boeing

15.2.5 Deutsche Post Dhl Group

15.2.6 Airbus S.A.S.

15.2.7 Workhorse Group Inc.

15.2.8 Cheetah Logistics Technology

15.2.9 Ehang

15.2.10 Matternet, Inc.

15.2.11 Zipline

15.3 Other Players

15.3.1 Flirtey

15.3.2 Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

15.3.3 Flytrex

15.3.4 Wing Aviation LLC

15.3.5 Skycart Inc.

15.3.6 Altitude Angel

15.3.7 Fli Drone

15.3.8 Wingcopter

15.3.9 Skyports Limited

15.3.10 Volansi

15.3.11 Manna Aero

15.3.12 Speedbird Aero

15.3.13 Elroy Air

15.3.14 Rigi Technologies Sa

15.3.15 Edronic

15.3.16 Dronescan

15.3.17 Bizzby

16 Appendix

