Middle East & Africa Total Organic Carbon Analyzer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Analyzer Type, Component and Application

There are multiple methods of testing wastewater and drinking water for organic pollutants (natural and chemical), including chemical oxygen demand (COD), biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), and TOC compromise the three main methods of testing water samples. BOD and COD methods differ from TOC as they measure the content of oxygen depleted due to the biophysical activities of organic species present in water. However, TOC is a measure of both organic and inorganic carbon content. Moreover, the test completion time required for BOD analysis is five days, whereas for COD analysis takes up to three hours, and for TOC it takes less than 10 minutes to complete the analysis.



Water and wastewater samples contain a diverse range of organic contaminants, while BOD, COD, and TOC each provide information about the degree of pollution in these samples.However, only the TOC provides a direct measure of pollutants withing several minutes, allowing effective process control and decision-making.



Suez SA offers Sievers InnovOx TOC analyzers that complete analysis in less than 10 minutes, thereby supporting laboratory operation, and on-line applications.



Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the total organic carbon analyzer market in the Middle East & Africa is majorly affected by the disruption in the supply chain.Government initiated various containment measures, such as travel restrictions, factory shutdown, and lockdowns, which hindered the supply and distribution of industrial equipment.



The demand for total organic carbon analyzer has weakened over the past couple of months, which has impacted the revenue streams of total organic carbon analyzer players operating in this region.



Based on analyzer type, the portable segment led the total organic carbon analyzer (TOC) market in 2020.The portable TOC analyzer is majorly used at laboratories and for testing water on sites or remote location.



The portable TOC analyzers enable convenient multi-point sampling capabilities and is used for periodic testing of samples.These analyzers are gaining significant traction owing to the growing importance of sample testing before utilizing water for industrial processes.



Meanwhile, the increasing testing of water from rivers and streams for environment conservation purposes is anticipated to bolster the adoption of portable TOC analyzers during the forecast period.



The overall total organic carbon analyzer (TOC) market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Middle East & Africa total organic carbon analyzer market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the total organic carbon analyzer (TOC) market. Beckman Coulter Inc.; Endress+Hauser Group Services AG; GE Analytical Instruments, Inc.; Hach Company; LAR Process Analysers AG; Nittoseiko Analytech Co., Ltd.; Shimadzu Middle East & Africa FZE; Teledyne Analytical Instruments; TE Instruments; and Xylem Inc. are among the players operating in the market.

