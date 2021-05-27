Minutes of extraordinary general meeting in Wirtek A/S

Company announcement nr. 09/2021

An extraordinary general meeting of Wirtek A/S (CVR no. 26042232) was held today 27 May 2021.

Present at meeting:

Shareholders representing 56,8 % of share capital.

The Board of Directors

Agenda:

Appoint chairman of extraordinary meeting.

Jens Uggerhøj was appointed Chairman of the extraordinary meeting and noted that the general meeting had been called according to the Articles of Association and that a quorum had been formed.

Decision on adding a secondary name

The proposed resolution from the Board of Directors to add “CoreBuild Software Services A/S” as a secondary name to the company was approved.

Any other business

No other items were discussed.





As agreed at the extraordinary general meeting on 27 May 2021.





Chairman of the extraordinary general meeting:





_______________________________________

Jens Uggerhøj





Agreed by the Board of Directors:





_____________________________ _____________________________

Kent M. Sørensen Jens Uggerhøj





_____________________________

Michael Aaen

Michael Aaen, CEO, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2529 7575, E-mail: ir@wirtek.com

Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg Ø, www.wirtek.com

Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg Ø, www.wirtek.com Kent Mousten Sørensen, Chairman, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2125 9001

Per Vestergaard, Certified Advisor, CDI Global, Phone: +45 2176 4317

