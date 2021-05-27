English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 27 May 2021 at 13:30 EET

Sanoma joins the United Nations Global Compact, world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative

Sanoma further strengthens its sustainability commitments by becoming a signatory of the United Nation’s Global Compact. Sanoma’s Code of Conduct already encompasses the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and its recently updated Sustainability Strategy is aligned to support nine out of seventeen UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“As a learning and media company sustainability is at the core of our business and we have a positive impact on our societies every day. We also believe in the power of cooperation and communication, and therefore joining the UN Global Compact is a commitment from us to continue developing sustainability together with our employees, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders”, says Susan Duinhoven, President and CEO of Sanoma.

The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. It mobilises a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders. To make this happen, it supports companies to align their strategies and operations with its Ten Principles and take strategic actions to promote broader societal purposes, such as the ones incorporated in the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Sanoma will elaborate more on its updated Sustainability Strategy designed to maximise Sanoma’s positive contribution to society and to minimise environmental footprint in a virtual Sustainability Day on 8 June 2021 at 14:30 EET. Invitation to the event is available at www.sanoma.com/en/sustainability .

