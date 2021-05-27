New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Technology, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075712/?utm_source=GNW

The widening application range of microRNAs and rise in funding for genomics research. However, challenges associated with the delivery, efficacy, and specificity of miRNA-based therapeutics hinder the market growth.



miRNA is partially complementary to messenger RNA (mRNA) and its main function is to downregulate gene expression. Since their discovery they have emerged as vital regulators of important cellular functions. Being involved in the process of differentiation, they play a crucial role as a useful marker in identifying cell types. miRNAs are associated with pathological processes such as viral infections, autoimmune diseases, and carcinogenesis. Thus, there is extensive research being conducted to identify new miRNAs. Furthermore, discovery regarding the role of miRNAs in disease development have made miRNAs a key target of novel therapeutic approaches. Several miRNA-targeted therapeutics against the diseases such as cancer and hepatitis have reached the clinical phase. For instance, Santaris Pharma has developed a therapeutic molecule named Miravirsen that targets miR-122 for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection; the molecule is in the Phase II clinical trial. Therefore, the growing range of applications of miRNAs is driving the growth of the miRNA sequencing and assay market. Similarly, rise in funding of genomic research to identify new molecules to diagnose and treat diseases across Middle East and Africa, is fuelling the market growth.



Countries in the Middle East regions are experiencing serious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.The initial phases of lockdown in various countries affected the supply of many instruments and consumables in these regions.



Due to surging COVID-19 cases, demand for novel diagnostic tests is on rise in the Middle East, and research activities have resulted in higher adoption of miRNA sequencing and assay procedures in this region. Hence, the ongoing pandemic is positively impacting the miRNA sequencing and assay market in the Middle East and Africa.



The Middle East and Africa miRNA sequencing and assay market, by product, is segmented into library preparation, and consumables. The consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the library preparation segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on technology, the Middle East and Africa miRNA sequencing and assay market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, nanopore, ion semiconductor sequencing. The sequencing by synthesis segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, however nanopore segment is expected to register CAGR in the market during the period 2020 to 2027.



Based on end user, the Middle East and Africa miRNA sequencing and assay market is segmented into research institute, academia, and CROs. The research institute segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the period 2020 to 2027.



A few of the primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the Middle East and Africa miRNA sequencing and assay market are the Institute for Research in Genetic Engineering and Molecular Biology (INGEBI), World Health Organization (WHO), and International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

