Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021

- Revenue for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Increased 20.1% to $372.7 million -



- GAAP EPS for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $0.47 and Adjusted EPS was $0.46 -

- Company Increases Fiscal 2022 Modeling Assumptions -

WEST FARGO, N.D., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2021.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The fiscal first quarter exceeded our expectations on all fronts with impressive operating leverage that showcases the earnings power of our efficient dealership network. On a consolidated basis, we drove a 26% increase in equipment sales and a 10% increase in our combined parts and service business during the quarter compared to the prior year. At the segment-level, we are very happy with our Agriculture segment, which generated pre-tax income growth of 82%. We are also pleased with the continued progress we are making in our Construction segment, which generated solid top-line growth and drove another quarter of positive pre-tax income and builds upon the momentum from its profitable fiscal 2021 performance. Our International segment experienced a resurgence during the quarter with strong equipment demand and delivered a corresponding improvement in pre-tax income as well. I'm proud of our team's performance and pleased to share this success with all our stakeholders."

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, revenue increased to $372.7 million compared to $310.2 million in the first quarter last year. Equipment sales were $276.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $218.5 million in the first quarter last year. Parts sales were $62.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $56.6 million in the first quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $27.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $25.6 million in the first quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $6.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $9.5 million in the first quarter last year.

Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $71.0 million, compared to $58.4 million in the first quarter last year. Gross profit margin increased 20 basis points to 19.0% versus the comparable period last year. The increase in gross profit was primarily the result of increased equipment sales and improved equipment margins compared to the first quarter of last year.

Operating expenses increased by $3.4 million to $56.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $53.1 million in the first quarter last year primarily due to higher variable expenses on increased revenues. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 200 basis points to 15.1% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to 17.1% of revenue in the prior year period.

Floorplan and other interest expense was $1.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $2.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease was due to lower borrowings and a lower interest rate environment.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, net income was $10.5 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.47, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.10, for the first quarter of last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $10.4 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.46, compared to adjusted net income of $3.4 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.15, for the first quarter of last year. Adjusted first quarter fiscal 2022 net income excludes a $0.1 million Ukraine remeasurement gain, while the adjusted first quarter fiscal 2021 net income excludes $1.7 million of expenses, including ERP transition costs, impairment charges, and a Ukraine remeasurement loss.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $11.1 million in the first quarter of last year.

Segment Results

Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $229.6 million, compared to $193.6 million in the first quarter last year. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by strong demand for equipment. Pre-tax income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $11.2 million, compared to $6.2 million of pre-tax income in the first quarter last year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $68.6 million, compared to $60.1 million in the first quarter last year. The increase in revenue was driven by increased equipment sales partially offset by lower rental revenue. Pre-tax income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $0.1 million, compared to a pre-tax loss of $2.9 million and an adjusted pre-tax loss of $2.7 million in the first quarter last year.

International Segment - Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $74.5 million, compared to $56.5 million in the first quarter last year. The increase in revenue was driven by strong equipment sales. Pre-tax income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $2.8 million, compared to a pre-tax loss of $0.3 million in the first quarter last year. Adjusted pre-tax income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $2.7 million, compared to adjusted pre-tax income of $0.5 million in the first quarter last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $89.7 million. Inventories decreased to $415.7 million as of April 30, 2021, compared to $418.5 million as of January 31, 2021. This inventory decrease includes a $7.7 million decrease in equipment inventory, which reflects an increase in new equipment inventory of $5.3 million and a $13.0 million decrease in used equipment inventory. Outstanding floorplan payables were $169.1 million on $770.0 million total available floorplan lines of credit as of April 30, 2021, compared to $161.8 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2021.

In the first three months of fiscal 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $27.0 million, compared to net cash used for operating activities of $5.4 million in the first three months of fiscal 2021. The Company evaluates its cash flow from operating activities net of all floorplan payable activity and maintaining a constant level of equity in its equipment inventory. Taking these adjustments into account, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $7.0 million in the first three months of fiscal 2022, compared to adjusted net cash used for operating activities of $3.6 million in the first three months of fiscal 2021.

Mr. Meyer concluded, "The renewed strength across the agriculture complex, following an improved commodity outlook, is having a positive impact on all our businesses. The positive shift in industry conditions is recognized by our customers, and we are beginning to see some of the pent-up demand come back after several years of more conservative posturing. Titan Machinery continues to be in a strong position to serve our customers, while simultaneously serving shareholders with higher levels of profitability that we knew were possible following our multi-year effort to streamline our organization and improve our balance sheet."

Fiscal 2022 Modeling Assumptions

The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2022 modeling assumptions.

Current Assumptions Previous Assumptions Segment Revenue Agriculture(1) Up 15-20% Up 10-15% Construction(2) Up 2-7% Down 0-5% International Up 17-22% Up 12-17% Diluted EPS(3) $1.65 - $1.85 $1.25 - $1.45 (1) Includes the full year impact of the HorizonWest acquisition completed in May 2020. (2) Includes the full year impact of the Phoenix and Tucson, AZ store divestitures in January 2021. Adjusting full year fiscal 2021 net sales by $27 million, representing the 2021 net sales of these divested stores, results in a same-store sales assumption of up 10-15%. (3) Includes expenses related to ERP implementation.

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) April 30, 2021 January 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 89,729 $ 78,990 Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses 71,928 69,109 Inventories 415,660 418,458 Prepaid expenses and other 11,275 13,677 Total current assets 588,592 580,234 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 158,364 147,165 Operating lease assets 68,962 74,445 Deferred income taxes 4,613 3,637 Goodwill 1,433 1,433 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 7,696 7,785 Other 1,081 1,090 Total noncurrent assets 242,149 235,555 Total Assets $ 830,741 $ 815,789 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 24,618 $ 20,045 Floorplan payable 169,108 161,835 Current maturities of long-term debt 5,128 4,591 Current operating lease liabilities 10,624 11,772 Deferred revenue 49,109 59,418 Accrued expenses and other 37,110 48,791 Income taxes payable 14,508 11,048 Total current liabilities 310,205 317,500 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 64,868 44,906 Operating lease liabilities 69,030 73,567 Other long-term liabilities 7,555 8,535 Total long-term liabilities 141,453 127,008 Stockholders' Equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in-capital 252,547 252,913 Retained earnings 127,416 116,869 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (880 ) 1,499 Total stockholders' equity 379,083 371,281 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 830,741 $ 815,789





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Revenue Equipment $ 275,980 $ 218,505 Parts 62,626 56,614 Service 27,702 25,600 Rental and other 6,398 9,489 Total Revenue 372,706 310,208 Cost of Revenue Equipment 243,676 197,046 Parts 44,440 39,617 Service 9,294 8,345 Rental and other 4,318 6,790 Total Cost of Revenue 301,728 251,798 Gross Profit 70,978 58,410 Operating Expenses 56,442 53,058 Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets — 216 Income from Operations 14,536 5,136 Other Income (Expense) Interest and other income 665 130 Floorplan interest expense (418 ) (1,152 ) Other interest expense (1,104 ) (966 ) Income Before Income Taxes 13,679 3,148 Provision for Income Taxes 3,132 886 Net Income 10,547 2,262 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.47 $ 0.10 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 22,179 22,012





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income $ 10,547 $ 2,262 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 5,207 5,375 Impairment of long-lived assets — 216 Other, net 2,359 3,568 Changes in assets and liabilities Inventories (1,615 ) 11,941 Manufacturer floorplan payable 19,657 (10,669 ) Other working capital (9,199 ) (18,135 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities 26,956 (5,442 ) Investing Activities Property and equipment purchases (9,126 ) (5,414 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 135 313 Other, net 7 (21 ) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (8,984 ) (5,122 ) Financing Activities Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable (9,141 ) 18,781 Net proceeds from (payments on) long-term debt and finance leases 3,281 (197 ) Other, net (974 ) (870 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities (6,834 ) 17,714 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (399 ) (36 ) Net Change in Cash 10,739 7,114 Cash at Beginning of Period 78,990 43,721 Cash at End of Period $ 89,729 $ 50,835





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Segment Results (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 % Change Revenue Agriculture $ 229,554 $ 193,627 18.6 % Construction 68,608 60,114 14.1 % International 74,544 56,467 32.0 % Total $ 372,706 $ 310,208 20.1 % Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Agriculture $ 11,224 $ 6,162 82.1 % Construction 138 (2,873 ) n/m International 2,808 (280 ) n/m Segment income before income taxes 14,170 3,009 n/m Shared Resources (491 ) 139 n/m Total $ 13,679 $ 3,148 n/m



