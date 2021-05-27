New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa Microcatheters Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Indication and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075710/?utm_source=GNW

The CVDs include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, and so on.



As per the WHO data published in 2017, ~17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, which was 31.0% of all the global deaths in that year. Therefore, the significantly rising incidence of CVDs across Middle East is likely to propel the demand for devices, such as microcatheters, that are required to treat these diseases. In addition, in the recent years, the prevalence of neurological disorders such as cerebral aneurysm has increased significantly across Middle East and Africa, which fuelled the demand for microcatheters used in their treatment procedures. Also, the rising geriatric population leads to rise in cardiovascular disease and neurological disease, which is contributing to the growth of the Middle East and Africa microcatheters market.



Countries in Middle East and Africa are facing economic and humanitarian challenges due to the increasing incidence of COVID-19.They have responded to the outbreak by closing borders, ordering quarantines, avoiding alternative surgery procedures, and imposing a host of restrictions to keep people confined at home.



Preventive measures such as social distancing and lockdown are significantly reducing the visits of people to the healthcare facilities, which, in turn, is hampering the growth of the microcatheters market in Middle East and Africa.



The Middle East and Africa microcatheters market, by indication, is segmented into neurovascular, coronary, and general peripheral vascular. The coronary segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the Middle East and Africa microcatheters market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



