New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa Medical Loupes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Lens Type ; Application ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075709/?utm_source=GNW

Growing number of laser procedures and changing requirements for therapies demand additional features in the existing devices. The number of cosmetic procedures through laser therapy is significantly increasing across the world. Laser procedures are widely preferred for hair removal, tattoo removal, skin tightening, skin rejuvenating, and many more due to their minimally invasive nature. The constant use of laser is harmful to the surgeons and professionals performing laser therapies. To protect them from radiations emitted from laser devices, protecting covers are essential. Thus, the use of laser technologies is likely to enhance the demand for laser-protected medical loupes.



Various companies have introduced laser-protected medical loupes for surgeons and professionals performing laser procedures.For instance, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG offers a range of ZEISS EyeMag Smart, EyeMag Pro F, and EyeMag Pro S laser-protected medical loupes in the market.



Laservision offers a wide range of F series laser safety medical loupes.Moreover, companies such as ViewMax Solutions LLC (LightScalpel) and Orascoptic, offer laser-protected medical loupes.



Thus, these add-on features are likely to provide growth opportunities for market players and eventually lead to the growth of the market.



Based on type, the market is segmented into through the lens (TTL) loupes and flip up loupes.In 2019, the through the lens (TTL) loupes segment accounted for larger share of the Middle East & Africa medical loupes market, whereas the flip up loupes segment is expected to grow at faster CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing developments in medical technology that are enabling various product launches in the market, are expected to boost the market growth.For instance, in April 2018, Schultz Optical launched its prismatic loupes innovation – The Feather Series Prismatic TTL Medical Loupes.



The Feather Series Prismatic TTL medical loupes are designed with higher magnification power but with lesser weight than the standard dental and surgical loupes. Such innovations are expected to influence the growth of market during the forecast period.



Several possibilities for transmission of COVID-19 have been explained, both decided on transmission of droplets, with an expected distribution significantly greater than that for seasonal influenza.Dental practice operations can create a fog of aerosol; hence, dental offices are among the highest risk groups for COVID-19 transmission.



Owing to this, normal dental treatment has been discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the spread of infection.However, dentists are ethically bound to offer emergency dental treatment to patients who require medical attention regardless of their health condition.



It is the legal and ethical duty of the dentist to balance the interests of patients and public health issues.The growing fear of transmission of COVID-19 infection has demanded the creation of new guidelines and recommendations by health authorities.



The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Saudi Arabia reacted promptly to this epidemic by following the guidance and advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC (Centre for Disease Control) accessible to all dental practitioners on the MOH website.



The overall Middle East & Africa medical loupes market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Middle East & Africa medical loupes market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Middle East & Africa medical loupes market. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG; SurgiTel; Sheervision Loupes & Headlights; Keeler Ltd (Halma plc); Neitz Instruments Co., Ltd; Univet S.r.l.; and Den-Mat Holdings, LLC are among the key players operating in the Middle East & Africa medical loupes market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075709/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________