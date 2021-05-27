Altimmune to Present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the management team will present during a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held June 1 - 4, 2021.



Details on the Jefferies fireside chat presentation are as follows:

Title: 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference Presenters: Vipin Garg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer Scot Roberts, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer Date/Time: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:30 am ET

A webcast link to the fireside chat presentation will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

