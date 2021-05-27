Sol-Gel Technologies to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference and Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL), (“Sol-Gel”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the Company will present a Company overview and business update at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference (June 1 – 4, 2021) Speaker: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Time: 8:30 – 8:55 am EDT Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference (June 21 – 23, 2021) Speaker: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Time: 10:00 – 10:30 am EDT

A recording of the webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.sol-gel.com.



About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of TWYNEO®, under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris with an NDA filed with the FDA and a PDUFA goal date set for August 1, 2021; and EPSOLAY®, under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea with an NDA filed with the FDA and a PDUFA goal date set for April 26, 2021. Action on the NDA for EPSOLAY has not yet been taken due to the inability of the FDA to conduct a pre-approval inspection of the production site of EPSOLAY as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

