Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in June.
|Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
|• Thursday, June 3
|• 11:00 AM Eastern Time
|JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
|• Wednesday, June 16
|• 2:00 PM Eastern Time
A live audio webcast of each presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Company's website at yumanity.com/events. An archived replay of each webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live presentation.
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Yumanity’s drug discovery platform enables the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming the toxicity of misfolded proteins associated with neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity’s pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi-system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit www.yumanity.com.
