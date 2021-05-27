Beyond Meat® Introduces First-Ever Value 6-Pack of Its Irresistible Beyond Burger® Across Canada, Furthering Goal of Making Plant-Based Protein More Accessible

To kick off summer grilling season, Canadians can now find the new 6-packs at most major grocery stores across Canada



To celebrate the launch, Beyond Meat has partnered with Collective Arts Brewing to offer the chance to win a summer’s supply of Beyond Burger and beer 6-packs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for National Burger Day on May 28th, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based protein, announced the launch of the first-ever value 6-pack of its iconic Beyond Burger® in Canada. Major grocery stores across Canada now carry the 6-pack of delicious plant-based burger patties, which are conveniently frozen and perfect for summer cookouts, backyard BBQs and last-minute grill nights.

The new 6-pack offers mouth-watering taste along with added convenience and value for shoppers since they are sold in the frozen meat aisle with a suggested retail price of $19.99 CAD ($3.33 per patty). The Beyond Burger offers Canadians the juicy, delicious taste and texture of animal protein with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein. The Beyond Burger is packed with 20 grams of protein derived from simple, plant-based ingredients with 35% less saturated fat than ground beef and is made with no GMOs, soy, gluten or cholesterol.

“As the weather warms up and Canadians fire up their grills for backyard BBQs, we are excited to launch the Beyond Burger 6-pack nationwide at a more affordable price point, enabling Canadians to Eat What You Love™ while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein,” said Heena Verma, Marketing Director, Canada, Beyond Meat. “And a juicy, chargrilled plant-based burger with an ice-cold beer is the ultimate Canadian summer combo, so we are thrilled to partner with popular Canadian brewery Collective Arts Brewing to celebrate this launch.”

Beyond Meat and popular Canadian brewery Collective Arts Brewing are teaming up to give one lucky fan the chance to win a summer’s supply of 6-pack Beyond Burgers and brews through a social media giveaway. For more details on how Canadians who are of legal drinking age can enter the contest, follow @CollectiveArtsBrew on Instagram.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 118,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2021, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 3, 2021 filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

