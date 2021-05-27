The MEA IR spectroscopy market is expected to reach is expected to reach US$ 67.75 million by 2028 from 50.44 US$ million in 2020

New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa IR Spectroscopy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology, Product Type, and End-user" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075707/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, portable spectroscopes provide analysis capabilities similar to benchtop models. Compatibility for specific applications, software and interface, spectral range, integration to mobile or computer, and accuracy are among the notable factors to be considered while buying portable spectrometer. Metrohm Instant Raman Analyzers (Mira P), ASD QualitySpec Trek Portable Spectrometer (Malvern Panalytical), RapID Portable Raman Raw Material ID Verification (Agilent Technologies), and TerraSpec Halo Portable Mineral Analyzer, (Malvern Panalytical) are some of the portable spectroscopes along with the name of their providers. In the last few years, the IR spectroscopy has witnessed the arrival of handheld/portable laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) and smartphone spectroscopy concentrating on medical diagnostics for low-resource areas. The emergence and capabilities of portable instruments have increased drastically in the last 20 years, along with becoming compact and lighter. Pertaining to the factors such as developments in computing power, consumer electronics, constant R&D, and manufacturing advancement for the production of instruments are contributing toward the adoption of portable spectroscopy, which will drive the MEA IR spectroscopy market.



According to latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), South Africa, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak.The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide and the global economy is anticipated to take a worst hit in 2020 and likely in 2021.



The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries such as food & beverage, medical, energy & power, electronics & semiconductor, petroleum, and chemicals.A sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industrial activities is negatively impacting the growth of the MEA IR spectroscopy market as they are the major supply and demand sources for IR spectroscopy products and solutions.



The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted manufacturing, supply, and sales of various electronic components that are required for the manufacturing of IR spectroscopy.The MEA IR spectroscopy market is majorly affected by the disruption in the supply chain.



Pertaining to the closure of country borders, the supply chain of several components and parts have been disturbed. The demand for IR spectroscopy has weakened over the past couple of months in the MEA countries. This has resulted in a loss of business among the IR spectroscopy manufacturers and distributors offering their products to oil & gas and healthcare institutes. However, there were some positivity in the market, as hospitals in Saudi Arabia are working with German doctors to deploy advanced healthcare solutions with the help of spectroscopy in respect to diagnose chronic diseases. Additionally, countries such as the UAE are deploying sophisticated healthcare systems and digitized solutions to make medical research easy and convenient.



Benchtop spectrometers applies measurement principle and provide quantitative and qualitative information.This type of spectrometer is widely used in analytical labs, academic, oil & gas, security and defense, mining and minerals, food science, reaction monitoring & process analytical technology (PAT), pharmaceutical & biotech, and other broad areas.



The benchtop instruments are appropriate for high-sample-volume and routine applications such as substance qualification, material identification, and quality control.Companies such as Agilent Technologies provide Cary 630 FTIR spectrometer, the smallest benchtop FTIR spectrometer of the world.



The Cary 630 FTIR spectrometer is a reliable, robust, and flexible benchtop instrument offering sampling flexibility to analyze liquids, gases, powders, and solids. Nanalysis Corp. is another company engaged in providing benchtop NMR spectrometers to boost affordability and accessibility in processing, research, teaching, and industrial QA/QC lab. HORIBA’s MacroRAM, Bruker’s Fourier 80, and Anasazi Instruments’ 90 MHZ NMR Spectrometer are among the other types of benchtop spectroscopy available for diversified industries across the world.



The overall MEA IR spectroscopy market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA IR spectroscopy market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA IR spectroscopy market. Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bruker Corporation; Carl Zeiss AG; Hitachi, Ltd.; Horiba, Ltd.; JASCO; International Co., Ltd.; Lumex Instruments; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Shimadzu Corporation; and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among a few players operating in the MEA IR spectroscopy market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075707/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________