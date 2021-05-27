Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the electric vehicle batteries industry "Electric Cars Promise Greener Driving - but What Do We Do with the Old Batteries?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



When an electric car battery comes to the end of its life, its green benefits fade. If it ends up in a landfill, its cells can release problematic toxins, including heavy metals. And recycling the battery can be a hazardous business, warns materials scientist Dana Thompson of the University of Leicester. Cut too deep into a Tesla cell, or in the wrong place, and it can short-circuit, combust, and release toxic fumes.

That's just one of the many problems confronting researchers, including Thompson, who are trying to tackle an emerging problem: how to recycle the millions of electric vehicle (EV) batteries that manufacturers expect to produce over the next few decades. Current EV batteries "are really not designed to be recycled," says Thompson, a research fellow at the Faraday Institution, a research centre focused on battery issues in the United Kingdom.

That wasn't much of a problem when EVs were rare. But now the technology is taking off. Several carmakers have said they plan to phase out combustion engines within a few decades, and industry analysts predict at least 145 million EVs will be on the road by 2030, up from just 11 million last year.



