Foresight VCT plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Foresight VCT plc
NAV Announcement
The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces that the Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2021 was 79.6p per share.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
| Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM
Foresight VCT plc
NAV Announcement
The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces that the Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2021 was 79.6p per share.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181