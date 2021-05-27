Emerging Markets Report: A Whole New Level

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For some time we’ve covered the successes and progression of Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (RACMF:OTCQB) a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement.

One of the major positives with Loop has been an IoT Marketplace partner relationship with Canadian telecommunications behemoth, TELUS. It was affirming for us to see Loop affiliated and working with such a major player.

That impressive association just went to the next level, perhaps exponentially, as Loop just announced a multi-year reseller agreement with TELUS in which TELUS will be selling Loop solutions directly to their national customer base as a TELUS product.

Per the agreement, TELUS, which took down $15.5 billion in annual revenue in 2020 and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security, will provide marketing, pre-sales, and sales services for Loop products. This will allow Loop to scale and grow the business much faster through a trusted partner. Telus will also provide service and support for Loop products, which will help Loop cut costs as it reduces the investments that Loop will need to make to build out a service and support infrastructure.

In addition, Loop immediately will see these long term benefits:

Direct access to the large, national network of TELUS clients

Immediate access to the large, national TELUS sales & support team

TELUS reputation and status as a trusted national supplier

Accelerated sales growth with limited increase to infrastructure

Multiple-Year commitment and long-term sales visibility



It is hard to fully convey the potential size and scale of this opportunity and its actual impact will be told in Q’s and K’s. It is undeniable that this is massive for all the aforementioned reasons.

But it is very, very clear that Loop Insights just took their business to a whole new level.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

