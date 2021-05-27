Plastics - 100 Companies Make 90% of All Plastic Waste

Dublin, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the plastic industry "100 Companies Make 90% of All Plastic Waste"



Plastic producers have encouraged the idea that individuals can fix pollution by recycling, and a new study makes it clear why that's their tactic. Just 20 companies are responsible for more than half of the world's trashed single-use plastic.



The Plastic Waste Makers Index, released Tuesday, showed that energy giants and chemical conglomerates are among the 20 companies that created 55 percent of global plastic waste. Expanding the view just a bit further, the report also shows that just 100 businesses account for more than 90 percent of trashed plastic.



The research also showed that recycled plastic account for just 2 percent of the world's disposable plastics. The vast majority are made from virgin materials, meaning new fossil fuels were extracted to create them.

