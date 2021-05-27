Verano to Open 33rd MÜV™ Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Spring Hill on Florida’s Adventure Coast

Located an hour north of Tampa in a rapid-growth area just east of Hernando Beach.



Region aptly named the Adventure Coast is a popular tourism draw for vacationers from Tampa and across Florida.

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the upcoming opening of its newest MÜV™ Dispensary at 18941 Old Shady Hills Road in Spring Hill, Florida. It is scheduled to open Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:00am ET, pending all required approvals.

Verano’s 33rd MÜV Dispensary in Florida is conveniently situated on the southwest corner of County Line and Old Shady Hills roads. The dispensary location features multiple entrances off busy County Line road allowing for easy access with ample parking.

“Its proximity to Tampa and St. Petersburg has made Spring Hill a popular community for professionals who enjoy the city, but also value the natural beauty of Florida and its beaches,” said John Tipton, President of Verano. “With our wide range of award-winning therapeutics, we’re confident MÜV will become a favorite with the residents of Hernando County. And we’re thrilled to be able to bring new jobs to the community. We have a great team here and they are very passionate about their new careers in cannabis.”

Patients are encouraged to order at muvfl.com for express pickup or delivery.

The newest state-of-the-art MÜV Dispensary will offer an extensive selection of award-winning products including MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, chocolates & lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, a wide range of vaporizer pens, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels. MÜV also has one of the widest selections of concentrates for patients needing macro-dosing options.

For more information about the new ADA-compliant Spring Hill MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary, including hours and available MÜV products, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Inc. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. The company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes nine production facilities comprising approximately 770,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf™ and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at https://verano.com/.

About MÜV™

Through continual research and development, the MÜV™ brand of medical cannabis infused products has received multiple patents for its award-winning MÜV products line that provides quality, consistent and reliable medical cannabis therapies to patients. Patients are encouraged to place reservations online at muvfl.com for in-store pickup, order for delivery, or visit any MÜV Dispensary for alternative medical cannabis medicine you can trust.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the benefits of DTC eligibility, the Company’s position in the marketplace, the proposed completion or buildout of Company facilities, the Company’s cultivation capacity, the completion of pending acquisitions, the accretive nature of acquisitions, the fortification of the Company’s presence in core markets, the possibility of material organic expansion, delivery of shareholder value and the ability to maintain industry-leading margins and add depth to leadership

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements, including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

