Minim to Present at Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference on June 1, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET

Minim to discuss its record earnings results and NASDAQ uplist application

MANCHESTER, NH, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announced that the company will present at Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference by MicroCap Rodeo . The presentation will be given by Minim’s Chief Executive Officer, Gray Chynoweth, and Chief Financial Officer, Sean Doherty and is free/open to all registrants.

Registration Details

Date: June 1, 2021

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41518

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation on the day of the event and receive event updates.

During this presentation, Minim will discuss:

Momentum – Record revenue growth in Q1 2021 for the third sequential quarter, evidence of the strong demand for its home networking solutions in a growing global market of 1 billion broadband subscribers

– Record revenue growth in Q1 2021 for the third sequential quarter, evidence of the strong demand for its home networking solutions in a growing global market of 1 billion broadband subscribers Uplist – Application submission for NASDAQ uplisting; the company has applied with its ticker MINM and has received Board approval for a corporate name change to Minim, Inc. (1)

– Application submission for NASDAQ uplisting; the company has applied with its ticker MINM and has received Board approval for a corporate name change to Minim, Inc. Transformation – First-ever deferred software subscription revenue reporting, evidence of its path to becoming a vertically-integrated hardware/software franchise with a strong economic profile

– First-ever deferred software subscription revenue reporting, evidence of its path to becoming a vertically-integrated hardware/software franchise with a strong economic profile Innovation – Latest product announcements, including the “luxury car” of modem/routers for gamers and high-speed WiFi 6 mesh system with a bundled mobile app

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Minim management, please visit https://microcaprodeo.com or email James@HaydenIR.com.

(1) The listing of the company’s common stock on a national exchange is subject to exchange approval and the company’s ability to satisfy all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. There is no assurance that a national exchange will approve the company’s application or that the company will complete the listing as proposed.

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Michele Clarke at (203) 912-0560 or michele.clarke@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the merger; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing of most of the company’s products to Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.