TG Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced its participation at three upcoming virtual investor conferences. Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following:



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference : Fireside chat scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 2:00 PM ET

: Fireside chat scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 2:00 PM ET Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1:20 PM ET

Fireside chat scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1:20 PM ET Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference: Presentation scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET



A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at https://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events. Following each event, an archive file will be available for thirty days.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ® (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has three programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com , and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin .



UKONIQ® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.



CONTACT:

Investor Relations Email: ir@tgtxinc.com Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4 Media Relations: Email: media@tgtxinc.com Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6



