Water Ways Reports Q1 2021 Financial Results, Books a Profit and Record Q1 Sales of CAD$5,450,000

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of proprietary water irrigation technology solutions to agricultural producers, announces the filing of its Financial Statements ("Statements") and Managements Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months period ended March 31, 2021. A comprehensive discussion of Water Ways’ financial position and results of operations is provided in the MD&A.

Ohad Haber, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Water Ways states: “Our business has improved dramatically on all fronts in Q1 of 2021. We achieved record Q1 sales and revenue growth, which is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication. Our sales and gross margins improved significantly, and we returned to profitability after several challenging quarters navigating the COVID19 pandemic in 2020. I am confident that we will continue our growth and improved results throughout the year."

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11 am Eastern Time, Water Ways' CEO, Ohad Haber, will host a live webinar with a corporate update, earnings discussion and the unique outlook for 2021 and beyond. An Investor question-and-answer session will follow.

Water Ways Technologies: The Future of Agri-Tech

First Quarter Highlights (the following information must be read in conjunction with the MD&A)

Record sales for the three months period ended March 31, 2021, reached CAD$5,450,000 compared to CAD$3,207,000 for the three period ended March 31, 2020 for total revenue growth of 70%.

Net profit for the three months period ended March 31, 2021 reached CAD$220,000 compared to CAD$50,000 for the three months period ended March 31, 2020.

EBITDA for the three months period reached CAD$557,000 compared to CAD$39,000 for the three months period ended March 31, 2020.

Very strong start to 2021 with orders reaching over CAD$10 Million in Q1 of 2021.

Sales of Heartnut Grove WWT Inc. in Canada increased substantially and reached CAD$1,685,000 for the three months period ended March 31, 2021 compared to CAD$1,014,000 for three months period ended March 31, 2020.

The Company signed the largest contract in its history in Uzbekistan for over CAD$4,000,000.

Sales of the Company's subsidiary in China reached CAD$320,000 for the for the period ended March 31, 2021.





Water Ways Technologies Financial Results Summary

The following tables set forth the highlights of the consolidated financial information of the Company and should be read in conjunction with the Statements and the notes thereto.

(CAD in thousands)



Three months period ended March 31 2021 2020 Change % Revenues: Services Projects 3,217 1,127 185.4% Products 2,233 2,080 7.4% Total Revenues 5,450 3,207 70.0% Cost of Sales 4,219 2,604 62.0% Gross Profit 1,231 603 104.3% Gross Profit Margin % 22.6% 18.8% Operating Expenses 737 596 Financial expense (income), net 228 (43) Taxes on Income 46 - Profit for the period 220 50 EBITA for the period 557 39 (CAD in thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31,

2020 Change % Balance Sheet Items: Cash and Cash Equivalents 876 407 115.4% Total Current Assets 10,094 6,992 44.4% Total Assets 13,096 10,115 29.5% Total Current Liabilities 8,658 6,976 24.1% Total Non-Current Liabilities 2,736 2,505 9.2%

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

